2023 NPSL schedules for DFW sides Vaqueros, Diablos, and Gallos

The NPSL has announced the schedule for 2023. Here are the three local sides Fort Worth Vaqueros FC, Denton Diablos FC, and Gallos FC. All three play in the Lone Star Conference.

Denton Diablos 2023 Schedule

The Denton game venue appears to be TBD.

Date Opponent Time Venue May 13 vs Fort Worth Vaqueros FC 7:30 PM TBD – TX May 20 vs Corinthians FC of San Antonio 7:30 PM TBD – TX May 24 vs West Texas FC 7:30 PM TBD – TX May 27 at Austin United FC 8:00 PM Round Rock Multipurpose Sports Complex June 3 vs Austin United FC 7:30 PM TBD – TX June 8 at Laredo Heat SC 8:15 PM Texas A&M International University June 10 at Brownsville NPSL 7:15 PM Brownsville Sports Park June 14 vs Coyotes FC 7:30 PM TBD – TX June 24 at Fort Worth Vaqueros FC 7:30 PM TCU Soccer Stadium June 28 at CF10 Houston FC 7:30 PM British International School of Houston July 1 vs Lubbock Matadors SC 7:30 PM TBD – TX July 8 at Gallos FC 7:30 PM Cravens Field

Fort Worth Vaqueros 2023 Schedule

Vaqueros will play at W.O. Barnes Stadium in Fort Word in 2023.

Date Opponent Time Venue May 13 at Denton Diablos FC 7:30 PM TBD Denton – TX May 18 vs Corinthians FC of San Antonio 7:30 PM W.O. Barnes Stadium May 24 at CF10 Houston FC 7:30 PM British International School of Houston May 27 vs Gallos FC 7:30 PM W.O. Barnes Stadium May 31 vs Austin United FC 7:30 PM W.O. Barnes Stadium June 2 at Lubbock Matadors SC 7:30 PM Pirate Stadium at First United Park June 10 vs CF10 Houston FC 7:30 PM W.O. Barnes Stadium June 18 at West Texas FC 7:30 PM Astound Broadband Stadium June 24 vs Denton Diablos FC 7:30 PM TCU Soccer Stadium June 28 at Laredo Heat SC 8:15 PM Texas A&M International University June 30 at Brownsville NPSL 7:15 PM Brownsville Sports Park July 8 vs Coyotes FC 7:30 PM W.O. Barnes Stadium

Gallos FC 2023 Schedule

Formally known as Irving FC, Gallos are playing their 2023 home games at Craven Field in Arlington, TX, which is on the campus of Lamar High School.

Date Opponent Time Venue May 20 vs Austin United FC 7:30 PM Cravens Field May 24 vs Lubbock Matadors SC 7:30 PM Cravens Field May 27 at Fort Worth Vaqueros FC 7:30 PM W.O. Barnes Stadium May 31 at Corinthians FC of San Antonio 7:30 PM San Antonio Christian School June 3 vs CF10 Houston FC 7:30 PM Cravens Field June 15 at Laredo Heat SC 8:15 PM Texas A&M International University June 17 at Brownsville NPSL 7:15 PM Brownsville Sports Park June 21 at Austin United FC 7:30 PM Round Rock Multipurpose Sports Complex June 24 vs Corinthians FC of San Antonio 7:30 PM Cravens Field June 27 vs West Texas FC 7:30 PM Cravens Field July 1 at Coyotes FC 7:30 PM Woodson Field July 8 vs Denton Diablos FC 7:30 PM Cravens Field