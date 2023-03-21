North Texas SC signs goalkeeper Michael Webber 

North Texas SC has announced the signing of Irish keeper Michael Webber for the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season with a club option for the 2024 season.

“He has impressed us with this calmness and comfort in the goal since his first day,” said North Texas SC Head Coach Javier Cano. “He will help bring leadership to the younger goalkeepers that are rotating in from the Academy.”

The 22-year-old Webber played at Bowdoin College from 2019-22 making 39 appearances, with 3,569 minutes, 157 saves, and 16 shutouts

“He has shown great attributes at training and will be a great addition to the roster,” said North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny. “He is a great fit who can also create the competition amongst the other keepers on the roster.”

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Michael Webber

Pronunciation: my-kuhl weh-behr

Connect with Michael: Instagram

Position: Goalkeeper

Date of Birth: September 17, 2000 (22)

Birthplace: Cork, Ireland

Hometown: Hopedale, Massachusetts

Nationality: Irish

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 180 lbs.

Last Club: Bowdoin College

Michael Webber makes a save during North Texas SC training. (Courtesy North Texas SC)