Diablos seek former heights in the NPSL.

Now entering their sixth season as part of the Nation Premier Soccer League the Denton Diablos look to reclaim their former glory. The club tasted success at the top when they won the league in 2021.

Now, after a season in which they missed the playoffs, the new head coach Ben Clarvis has his sights set higher as he knows what they are capable of.

“Diablos has been national champions and that is always going to be [the] goal going into this season,” Clarvis said. “However it is important in my role to also continue to develop players and give them opportunities to be prepared for college or go on to the next level and I am just as passionate about that as I am for winning.”

Denton missed the playoffs last year for the second year in a row when they finished sixth behind Corinthians FC at San Antonio and the Laredo Heat in the Lone Star Conference (4th, 15 points). These two years with no playoffs is why the club went and signed coach Clarvis who was a part of the inaugural staff in 2019 when he was the assistant head coach.

The Diablos will open their season on the road on May 11th at 7:30 pm against the Fort Worth Vaqueros at W.O. Barnes Stadium. The Diablos hope this season opener will end the same as last year’s when they beat the Vaqueros 2-0.

Some key matches this season will be again West Texas FC (3rd in Conference last year) at home on May 23rd and away on June 29 and defending Lone Star Conference Champions the Lubbock Matadors at home on June 1st and away on July 3rd to end the regular season.

This year will see some familiar faces such as James Doyle, Brandon Cerda, and Eoin Wearen, all of whom were a part of the 2021 championship team. The team also had two separate tryouts to try and boost the roster for the season.

“We have a big pool of talented players who are all competing for spots on the roster and that brings the best out of everyone,” said Clarvis.

The Diablos will play 10 games this season, with four straight home games after this week’s road opener. Next week’s home opener will be against the Fort Worth Vaqueros as well. With over 90 teams in the NPSL and 13 conferences, Denton will look to be the one to come out on top again.

Diablos 2024 Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue May 11 7:30 PM at FW Vaqueros W.O. Barnes Stadium, Fort Worth May 18 7:30 PM vs FW Vaqueros Texas Women’s University, Denton May 23 7:30 PM vs West Texas FC Texas Women’s University, Denton May 30 7:30 PM vs FC Brownsville Texas Women’s University, Denton June 1 7:30 PM vs Lubbock Matadors Texas Women’s University, Denton June 6 7:30 PM at FCF10 Houston FC The Village School-Field, Houston June 15 7:30 PM vs Laredo Heat Texas Women’s University, Denton June 22 7:00 PM at Austin United FC Round Rock Multipurpose Sports Complex, Round Rock June 29 7:30 PM at West Texas FC Astound Broadband Stadium, Midland July 3 7:30 PM at Lubbock Matadors Lowrey Field at Plains Capital Park, Lubbock All times central.