5 Things to Know for the 2024 Vaqueros

The Fort Worth Vaqueros 2024 NPSL season is about to start with their opening match vs rivals Denton Diablos kicking off at 7:30 on Saturday, May 11th. Here are 5 things to know before the season begins:

The Venue

All 2024 Vaqueros matches will be at W O Barnes Stadium at Castleberry High School, 4801 Blackstone Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76114.

Still Time To Come Down To W.O Barnes Stadium For Vaqueros V. Houston!

Food trucks serving various types of cuisine will be on site for all your in-stadium dining needs.

For those who are unaware, the Vaqueros have a very unique season ticket model. Your season ticket is your kit. Meaning if you purchase the 2024 Season kit, that is your entry!

Buy your season seat for only $95 Adult and $80 Youth and get this FREE PUMA Match Kit ($75 value) which is your ticket to all home games.

The Coach

Head Coach Tony Merola will be entering his third season with the club with each season bringing slow improvement, an uphill battle in a league, and a club with constant roster turnover.

Looking forward to the season opener, Coach Merola said “I’m extremely excited to get the season underway, and what a great first game to play at home against one of our fiercest rivals! The boys are ready and prepared to show our fans what a great squad we have again this season.”

New Faces

JJ Abraham and Gavin Gall will be two of the most impactful new faces for the 2024 season.

Abraham hails from London and has played College Soccer. Look for Abraham bombing up the left wing as a fullback or winger this year.

Gall is a local product from Flower Mound who has played NCAA soccer for Xavier and Incarnate Word. He is also the son of North Texas SC Head Coach John Gall. Look for the younger Gall getting stuck in on the back line this season.

The Squad

Alongside Abraham and Gall, Avery Estell will be rounding out the impactful players to be on the lookout for on the Vaqueros side.

Make sure to get your tickets 💙

The History

The Fort Worth Vaqueros will be entering their eleventh season now in 2024. Recent years of Vaqueros football have been tougher straights, with the NPSL improving year over year, it has been an uphill battle for the team to remain in the win column. The improvements under Coach Merola have been visible, with the team looking for 2024 to be the true turning point

Joseph Cervantes was an original Vaquero who stayed with the club from its inception in 2013 to his retirement in 2023. He was and continues to be THE, Mr. Vaquero.

After A 2-1 Dramatic Victory, Here Are Some Last Words From Mr. OG: Joseph Cervantes.

Fort Worth Vaqueros 2024 Schedule

Date Time Opponenet Venue May 11 7:30 PM vs Denton Diablos W.O. Barnes Stadium, Fort Worth May 18 7:30 PM at Denton Diablos Texas Women’s University, Denton May 25 7:30 PM vs Lubbock Matadors W.O. Barnes Stadium, Fort Worth June 1 7:30 PM Opponent W.O. Barnes Stadium, Fort Worth June 8 7:30 PM at Lubbock Matadors Lowrey Field at Plains Capital Park, Lubbock June 13 7:30 PM vs Laredo Heat W.O. Barnes Stadium, Fort Worth June 15 7:30 PM vs West Texas FC W.O. Barnes Stadium, Fort Worth June 26 5 PM at Austin United Round Rock Multipurpose Sports Complex, Round Rock June 29 8 PM at CF10 Houston FC The Village School-Field, Houston July 3 7:30 PM at West Texas FC Astound Broadband Stadium, Midland

To close, here are some Vaqueros highlights from previous seasons:

What a goal! What a goal call!! 💛🤠💙🫶

Congrats Jamie. We've seen many of these beauties in a Fort Worth Vaqueros kit as well…