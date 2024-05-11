5 Things to Know for the 2024 Vaqueros

The Fort Worth Vaqueros 2024 NPSL season is about to start with their opening match vs rivals Denton Diablos kicking off at 7:30 on Saturday, May 11th. Here are 5 things to know before the season begins:
The Venue
All 2024 Vaqueros matches will be at W O Barnes Stadium at Castleberry High School, 4801 Blackstone Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76114.
Food trucks serving various types of cuisine will be on site for all your in-stadium dining needs.
For those who are unaware, the Vaqueros have a very unique season ticket model. Your season ticket is your kit. Meaning if you purchase the 2024 Season kit, that is your entry!
The Coach
Head Coach Tony Merola will be entering his third season with the club with each season bringing slow improvement, an uphill battle in a league, and a club with constant roster turnover.
Looking forward to the season opener, Coach Merola said “I’m extremely excited to get the season underway, and what a great first game to play at home against one of our fiercest rivals! The boys are ready and prepared to show our fans what a great squad we have again this season.”
New Faces
JJ Abraham and Gavin Gall will be two of the most impactful new faces for the 2024 season.
Abraham hails from London and has played College Soccer. Look for Abraham bombing up the left wing as a fullback or winger this year.
Gall is a local product from Flower Mound who has played NCAA soccer for Xavier and Incarnate Word. He is also the son of North Texas SC Head Coach John Gall. Look for the younger Gall getting stuck in on the back line this season.
The Squad
Alongside Abraham and Gall, Avery Estell will be rounding out the impactful players to be on the lookout for on the Vaqueros side.
The History
The Fort Worth Vaqueros will be entering their eleventh season now in 2024. Recent years of Vaqueros football have been tougher straights, with the NPSL improving year over year, it has been an uphill battle for the team to remain in the win column. The improvements under Coach Merola have been visible, with the team looking for 2024 to be the true turning point
Joseph Cervantes was an original Vaquero who stayed with the club from its inception in 2013 to his retirement in 2023. He was and continues to be THE, Mr. Vaquero.
Fort Worth Vaqueros 2024 Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponenet
|Venue
|May 11
|7:30 PM
|vs Denton Diablos
|W.O. Barnes Stadium, Fort Worth
|May 18
|7:30 PM
|at Denton Diablos
|Texas Women’s University, Denton
|May 25
|7:30 PM
|vs Lubbock Matadors
|W.O. Barnes Stadium, Fort Worth
|June 1
|7:30 PM
|Opponent
|W.O. Barnes Stadium, Fort Worth
|June 8
|7:30 PM
|at Lubbock Matadors
|Lowrey Field at Plains Capital Park, Lubbock
|June 13
|7:30 PM
|vs Laredo Heat
|W.O. Barnes Stadium, Fort Worth
|June 15
|7:30 PM
|vs West Texas FC
|W.O. Barnes Stadium, Fort Worth
|June 26
|5 PM
|at Austin United
|Round Rock Multipurpose Sports Complex, Round Rock
|June 29
|8 PM
|at CF10 Houston FC
|The Village School-Field, Houston
|July 3
|7:30 PM
|at West Texas FC
|Astound Broadband Stadium, Midland
To close, here are some Vaqueros highlights from previous seasons: