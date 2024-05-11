FC Dallas vs Austin FC – game info and lineup prediction

13th in the West FC Dallas (8 points, 2-6-2) hosts 6th in the West Austin FC (16 points, 4-3-4) at Toyota Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 pm CT.
FC Dallas got smacked at Toronto FC by a 3-1 scoreline but then got a bit of a rebound with the 1-0 Cup win over Memphis 901.
This is a Copa Tejas game – the three-way series between these clubs and Houston Dynamo. Don’t listen to anyone who calls this one the Texas Derby. The Texas Derby is FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo. The straight series with Austin is – unofficially – called the Beef and Broccoli Bowl.
It’s also Asian American Heritage Night.
Broadcast Info
TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Apple TV English: Tony Husband and Ross Smith
Apple TV Spanish: José Bauz and Max Cordaro
English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Ryan Figert and Steve Davis. Pregame at 7 pm with Sam Hale.
Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.
MLS Injury/Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Sebastian Lletget – hamstring
OUT: Geovane Jesus – right knee
OUT: Paxton Pomykal – knee
OUT: Alan Velasco – knee
OUT: Amet Korca – groin
QUESTIONABLE: Paul Arriola – calf
Austin FC
QUESTIONABLE: Ethan Finlay – Hamstring
Discipline Report
Suspended
None
Suspended on Next Yellow
FC Dallas: None
Austin FC: DIego Rubio
FCD Lineup Prediction
Coach Nico Estevez tipped his hand a bit stating he was all-in on the Cup and rotated his team a small amount in Toronto to field a strong Cup XI. So let’s start from there with the bulk of the team returning.
I’m making one change, dropping Tsiki Ntsabeleng for Eugene Ansah. I considered Logan Farrington – who is more of a post-up player – and Bernard Kamungo – who has pace but has struggled up top in this 3-4-3 system.
I am going with Ansah cause he scored against Austin and Dallas is at its best against the trees when they get in behind. That’s something Ansah does better than most on this roster. Kamungo can do that too, but Ansah has been better than the youngster this year.
Without Sebastian Lletget and Paul Arriola, There aren’t a lot of other spots for debate.
I’m keeping Herbert Endeley as I liked that he at least attempted to be aggressive offensively to get forward and on his side and get behind in the Cup game. If he does that against Atlanta it will free up Jesus Ferreira more. It could easily be Ema Twumasi or Kamungo at right wingback instead.
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Dante Sealy
Patrickson Delgado
Bernard Kamungo
Carl Sainte
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Omar Gonzalez
Logan Farrington
Ema Twumasi
MLS Kit Assignments
FCD is NOT in WHITE!!! NOT WHITE!!! This is an alert!! NOT WHITE!!!
Officials
REFEREE: Jair Marrufo
ASSISTANT REFEREES: Corey Rockwell, Adam Garner
4TH OFFICIAL: Malik Badawi
VAR: Rosendo Mendoza, Ricardo Montero
More Game Info
- FCD record: 2-6-2 (8 points, 13th in West)
- ATX record: 4-3-4 (16 points, 6th in West)
- FCD vs. ATX all-time: 5-2-2 (15 goals scored, 12 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. ATX home: 3-0-1 (6 goals scored, 2 goals conceded)
FCD is 1-5-0 in games decided by one goal.
FCD is 1-5-0 when conceding first and has won just 3 points from losing positions in MLS.
7 of FCD’s 10 goals were scored in the second half.
10 Dallas players have combined to miss 54 games.
Jesús Ferreira leads this series in goals scored with 5 goals scored.
Austin’s Matt Hedges and Jader Obrian used to play for FC Dallas.
Petar Musa ranks 43rd across MLS in xG (2.77) and the highest on FC Dallas.
Maarten Paes ranks tenth overall in MLS in saves made with 32. Paes also ranks No. 22 in balls won (15).
Paul Arriola has covered 61.85 Miles (99.54 Km), the most by an FC Dallas player this season. He ranks 56th across MLS.
Ema Twumasi reached the top speed of 21.93 MPH (35.29 Km), the fastest this season by an FC Dallas player and the 29th fastest in MLS.
With a 0-0 draw result against Vancouver, Austin has now gone 303 minutes of MLS play without conceding a goal.
Brad Stuver leads MLS with 58 saves.
2024 FC DALLAS GAMES MISSED DUE TO INJURY
|PLAYER
|GAMES
|WEEKS
|Marco Farfan
|8
|2/24-4/20
|Jesús Ferreira
|5
|2/24, 3/30-4/20
|Sebastien Ibeagha
|2
|3/2-3/9
|Asier Illarramendi
|4
|3/9-4/6
|Geovane Jesus
|10
|2/24-
|Amet Korça
|4
|2/24-3/9, 5/4-
|Logan Farrington
|1
|3/16
|Sebastian Lletget
|2
|4/27-
|Paxton Pomykal
|9
|2/24, 3/9-
|Alan Velasco
|10
|2/24-