FC Dallas vs Austin FC – game info and lineup prediction

13th in the West FC Dallas (8 points, 2-6-2) hosts 6th in the West Austin FC (16 points, 4-3-4) at Toyota Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 pm CT.

FC Dallas got smacked at Toronto FC by a 3-1 scoreline but then got a bit of a rebound with the 1-0 Cup win over Memphis 901.

This is a Copa Tejas game – the three-way series between these clubs and Houston Dynamo. Don’t listen to anyone who calls this one the Texas Derby. The Texas Derby is FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo. The straight series with Austin is – unofficially – called the Beef and Broccoli Bowl.

It’s also Asian American Heritage Night.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Apple TV English: Tony Husband and Ross Smith

Apple TV Spanish: José Bauz and Max Cordaro

English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Ryan Figert and Steve Davis. Pregame at 7 pm with Sam Hale.

Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Sebastian Lletget – hamstring

OUT: Geovane Jesus – right knee

OUT: Paxton Pomykal – knee

OUT: Alan Velasco – knee

OUT: Amet Korca – groin

QUESTIONABLE: Paul Arriola – calf

Austin FC

QUESTIONABLE: Ethan Finlay – Hamstring

Discipline Report

Suspended

None

Suspended on Next Yellow

FC Dallas: None

Austin FC: DIego Rubio

FCD Lineup Prediction

Coach Nico Estevez tipped his hand a bit stating he was all-in on the Cup and rotated his team a small amount in Toronto to field a strong Cup XI. So let’s start from there with the bulk of the team returning.

I’m making one change, dropping Tsiki Ntsabeleng for Eugene Ansah. I considered Logan Farrington – who is more of a post-up player – and Bernard Kamungo – who has pace but has struggled up top in this 3-4-3 system.

I am going with Ansah cause he scored against Austin and Dallas is at its best against the trees when they get in behind. That’s something Ansah does better than most on this roster. Kamungo can do that too, but Ansah has been better than the youngster this year.

Without Sebastian Lletget and Paul Arriola, There aren’t a lot of other spots for debate.

I’m keeping Herbert Endeley as I liked that he at least attempted to be aggressive offensively to get forward and on his side and get behind in the Cup game. If he does that against Atlanta it will free up Jesus Ferreira more. It could easily be Ema Twumasi or Kamungo at right wingback instead.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs Austin FC for May 11, 2024.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Dante Sealy

Patrickson Delgado

Bernard Kamungo

Carl Sainte

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Omar Gonzalez

Logan Farrington

Ema Twumasi

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS Kit assignments for FC Dallas vs Austin FC, May 11, 2024. (Courtesy MLS)

FCD is NOT in WHITE!!! NOT WHITE!!! This is an alert!! NOT WHITE!!!

Officials

REFEREE: Jair Marrufo

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Corey Rockwell, Adam Garner

4TH OFFICIAL: Malik Badawi

VAR: Rosendo Mendoza, Ricardo Montero

More Game Info

FCD record: 2-6-2 (8 points, 13th in West)

2-6-2 (8 points, 13th in West) ATX record : 4-3-4 (16 points, 6th in West)

: 4-3-4 (16 points, 6th in West) FCD vs. ATX all-time : 5-2-2 (15 goals scored, 12 goals conceded)

: 5-2-2 (15 goals scored, 12 goals conceded) FCD vs. ATX home: 3-0-1 (6 goals scored, 2 goals conceded)

FCD is 1-5-0 in games decided by one goal.

FCD is 1-5-0 when conceding first and has won just 3 points from losing positions in MLS.

7 of FCD’s 10 goals were scored in the second half.

10 Dallas players have combined to miss 54 games.

Jesús Ferreira leads this series in goals scored with 5 goals scored.

Austin’s Matt Hedges and Jader Obrian used to play for FC Dallas.

Petar Musa ranks 43rd across MLS in xG (2.77) and the highest on FC Dallas.

Maarten Paes ranks tenth overall in MLS in saves made with 32. Paes also ranks No. 22 in balls won (15).

Paul Arriola has covered 61.85 Miles (99.54 Km), the most by an FC Dallas player this season. He ranks 56th across MLS.

Ema Twumasi reached the top speed of 21.93 MPH (35.29 Km), the fastest this season by an FC Dallas player and the 29th fastest in MLS.

With a 0-0 draw result against Vancouver, Austin has now gone 303 minutes of MLS play without conceding a goal.

Brad Stuver leads MLS with 58 saves.

2024 FC DALLAS GAMES MISSED DUE TO INJURY

PLAYER GAMES WEEKS Marco Farfan 8 2/24-4/20 Jesús Ferreira 5 2/24, 3/30-4/20 Sebastien Ibeagha 2 3/2-3/9 Asier Illarramendi 4 3/9-4/6 Geovane Jesus 10 2/24- Amet Korça 4 2/24-3/9, 5/4- Logan Farrington 1 3/16 Sebastian Lletget 2 4/27- Paxton Pomykal 9 2/24, 3/9- Alan Velasco 10 2/24-