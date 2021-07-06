Dallas Sidekicks hire Pablo Da Silva as Head Coach

The Dallas Sidekicks have announced their new head coach, taking over for the recently-departed Simon Bozas. Pablo Da Silva will be taking the reigns for Dallas for the 2021-2022 season.

Da Silva, originally from Brazil, brings with him a wealth of experience in both arena soccer and futsal.

Since joining the professional arena soccer scene in 2009, he’s played for a number of big names including the Tacoma Stars and Milwaukee Wave – at the latter of which he won two MISL championships in the 2010-2011 and 2011-2012 seasons.

He’s also represented his native Brazil in various indoor soccer/minifootball contests.

Off the field, he’s served as an assistant coach with the US men’s national futsal team, which recently finished 2nd behind Costa Rica in the 2021 CONCACAF Futsal Championship, earning a spot in the upcoming Futsal World Cup in the process.

He’s also worked as a coach locally with the Fort Worth FC youth organization, among others.

As a coaching hire, I’m excited about this decision. He has local ties, living in Fort Worth, he’s a seasoned indoor veteran both with the boards and without, and as a coach, his recent results with the national futsal team are impressive.

For Jesse Llamas’ first big hire, it’s also an ambitious sign. The Sidekicks appear to be taking the upcoming season extremely seriously. There’s a lot of reason to be optimistic.

