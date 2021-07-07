FC Dallas at LA Galaxy – Lineup prediction and game info

Twelfth-place FC Dallas (2-4-5, 11 points) visits third-place Los Angeles Galaxy (7-4-0, 21 points) tonight at 9:30 PM CT. It’s the first of three meetings between the teams this season.
Gameday Social: #LAvDAL
TV: 9:30 PM on TXA 21 and FCDTV Network (English) and KMPX-29 (Spanish)
Streaming: 9:30 PM on FCDallas.com/Stream
Radio: 9:30 PM CT on FCDallas.com/Radio (English) and 1270AM (Spanish)
Buzz’s Lineup Prediction
Despite the tie against Vancouver, I don’t see a lot of things to suggest that Coach Luchi Gonzalez will change much of anything unless his hand is forced. One change might be Bryan Acosta. According to the FC Dallas travel photos, he’s with the team. The FCD game notes also don’t list him as out. But MLS does list him as out (see below).
If Acosta is out, I would expect Brandon Servania in his place.
I would also like Jader Obrian to sit, just as I did last week. But I don’t think he will.
Bench
Phelipe
Andres Ricaurte
Franco Jara
Paxton Pomykal
Edwin Cerrillo
Dante Sealy
Szabolcs Schön
Ema Twumasi
Brandon Servania (or Kalil Elmedkhar if Servania starts)
MLS Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
- OUT: Beni Redžić (ankle sprain)
- OUT: Matt Hedges (hip)
- OUT: Kyle Zobeck (quad)
- OUT: Jose Martinez (thigh)
- OUT: Bryan Acosta (international duty)
LA Galaxy
- OUT: Daniel Steres (undisclosed)
- OUT: Javier Hernandez (undisclosed)
- OUT: Giancarlo Gonzalez (international duty)
- OUT: Jonathan dos Santos (international duty)
- OUT: Efrain Alvarez (international duty)
- OUT: Oneil Fisher (international duty)
- SUSPENDED: Derrick Williams (through July 7)
Potential Suspensions
SUSPENDED NEXT YELLOW CARD:
DAL: Bressan, Andres Ricuarte
SUSPENDED AFTER TWO YELLOW CARDS:
DAL: Bryan Acosta, Franco Jara
Officials
REFEREE: Alan Kelly.
AR1 (bench): Jason White;
AR2 (opposite): Jeremy Kieso;
4th: Michael Radchuk;
VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.;
AVAR: Fabio Tovar
Kelly MLS Career:
136 games;
FC/gm: 24.2;
Y/gm: 3.3;
R: 18;
pens: 51
Kit Assignments
More Game Info
FC Dallas’ matchup with the Galaxy is the first of a three-game road trip. Dallas is currently 0-3-0 on its travels in 2021 but will have a chance to improve on that beginning Wednesday night.
Ricardo Pepi is the first player to score four straight goals (excluding own goals) for FC Dallas since Roland Lamah in May-June 2017.
FC Dallas’ all-time regular-season record against LA is 28-34-12 (105 GF, 126 GA).
Dallas’ away record against the club is 7-25-5 (38 GF, 74 GA).
FC Dallas is 1-3-2 (W-L-T) in matches played on July 7 with five matches played on the road.
FC Dallas had a 1-1-0 record in games decided by one goal in 2021, while LA Galaxy is 5-1-0 (0.833 winning percentage) in games decided by one goal in 2021.
Since 2015, FCD is 74-5-18 when scoring first.
Since 2015, FC Dallas has a 0.891 winning percentage and 75-3-14 when scoring at least two goals.
50 FCD APPEARANCES
Paxton Pomykal (49)
Bryan Acosta
50 FC DALLAS STARTS
Bryan Acosta (44)
MLS ROAD WINS
- LA Galaxy — 128
- Sporting Kansas City — 115
- Columbus Crew SC — 111
- D.C. United — 111
- New York Red Bulls — 110
- FC Dallas — 108