Dallas Sidekicks and OpTic Gaming team up for special jersey to be worn on Thursday

The Dallas Sidekicks and Optic Gaming have collaborated on a special jersey for the team to wear this Thursday against the Tacoma Stars at 7 pm CT at the CUTX Event Center in Allen.

Hector Rodriguez, founder and CEO of OpTic Gaming – known in video gaming circles as “H3CZ” – was announced as a part-owner of the Dallas Sidekicks in Oct. 2023. Now Rodriguez and OpTic Gaming are releasing a custom OpTic Gaming jersey that the Dallas Sidekicks will wear in the game.

Dallas Sidekicks Optic Jersey

A pop-up stand at the game will offer a limited amount of these jerseys as well as other exclusive merch.

“Rodriguez’s involvement has infused an incredible energy into our team,” said Sidekicks President Jesse Llamas, “bringing together the worlds of soccer and esports in a way we’ve never seen before. We’re particularly excited for the Dallas Sidekicks to sport the custom OpTic Gaming jerseys, symbolizing a groundbreaking collaboration in the sports world.”

Rodriguez will be kicking the ceremonial first ball on the field at the start of the game and there will also be special appearances and a half-time game from OpTic gaming talent, including HITCH, MANIAC, SCUMP, MBOZE, and METHODZ.

Rodriguez founded Dallas-based OpTic Gaming in 2006 and it has since become one of the most successful gaming companies worldwide. Rodriguez is also the owner and adviser to Mega brands Googan Squad and Good Good Golf.

Optic Gaming Night at the Dallas Sidekicks on Thursday, February 15th, 2024.