Dallas ignites Afterburner kit for 2024

FC Dallas has launched its Afterburner kit, which will serve as the club’s primary kit for the 2024 and 2025 MLS seasons. The design is inspired by the exhaust flames of fighter jets, representing “a statement of ambition and passion.”

The design, primarily red and navy, captures the essence of the energy and intensity of a jet engine with a unique horizontal gradient constructed by vertical bars fading from blue to red across the front. FCD press materials

FC Dallas launched its Afterburner kit worn by Paul Arriola. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

The kit has white trim along the sides, neckband, and cuffs on the arms; with the adidas three stripes along the shoulder, the adidas logo, and the players name & number are represented in white.

FC Dallas launched its Afterburner kit worn by Dante Sealy. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

The reverse of the Afterburner jersey consists predominantly of red with navy on the right shoulder and lower back.

FC Dallas launched its Afterburner kit worn by Sebastian Lletget. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

“It’s different. I’m used to all red and blue as an accent, but now it’s a red and blue gradient. I think it’s going to look awesome. I’m looking forward to wearing it.” Bernard Kamungo, FC Dallas

The Afterburner jersey will primarily be paired with navy shorts and socks throughout the season.

FC Dallas launched its Afterburner kit worn by Asier Illarramendi. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

The LH patch remains at the base of the left hem on the front of the jersey. This symbolic placement honors Lamar Hunt’s legacy in professional soccer in Dallas/Fort Worth and the United States.

The Texas state flag is proudly presented on the back neckline of the jersey, signifying FC Dallas’ legacy as the original MLS team of Texas.

FC Dallas launched its Afterburner kit Texas flag detail. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

“The new jersey is a different design with the color gradient. All of the colors of FC Dallas are displayed, the navy blue, red, and white. It is a unique concept to have the colors all in one jersey.” Sebastien Ibeagha, FC Dallas

For 2024, the primary kit proudly features Children’s Health as the front-of-jersey sponsor.

FC Dallas launched its Afterburner kit sponsor detail. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Apple TV will continue to share the left sleeve alongside the MLS crest that is across all MLS club jerseys.

FC Dallas launched its Afterburner kit shoulder detail. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

FC Dallas will continue to wear the Burn Kit as its secondary kit with UT Southwestern Medical Center displayed on the front of the jersey.

FC Dallas launched its Afterburner kit worn by Sebastian Lletget. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

FC Dallas launched its Afterburner kit worn by Marco Farfan. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

FC Dallas launched its Afterburner kit worn by Jesus Ferreira. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

FC Dallas launched its Afterburner kit worn by Liam Fraser. (Courtesy FC Dallas)