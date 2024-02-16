’24 North Texas SC kit on display at Cocktails & Cleats

While FC Dallas was dropping their new kit for 2024 last night at the Cocktails & Cleats event, the club also had on display the new 2024-25 North Texas SC kit.

Los Toritos is on the same two year cycles as FC Dallas so they too got a new kit (right pic) with the carry-over secondary kit (left below) returning from 2023.

If you are wondering why this new kit is so different from the FC Dallas one, it’s because North Texas SC has to use pre-existing templates from the adidas catalog rather then getting a “bespoke” kit like FC Dallas..

The North Texas SC kits for 2024. The new primary kit is on the right. (Tina Baxley, 3rd Degree)