Toyota Stadium food for 2024 FC Dallas season

It’s time once again for the annual new grub at the stadium post. Some old favorites return and some new interesting items are set to make their debut.

“Our big-flavor, Texas-sized offerings are so popular with FC Dallas fans, and we’re building on this exciting menu for the 2024 MLS season with even more spicy, delicious, and shareable items like The Monster Dog with our house-smoked barbecue and Texas chili,” said Chef Dabney. “We are also extra excited to bring Kicking Wings to the FC Dallas fan experience, with all the seasonings and sauces that everyone craves!”

Toyota Stadium will continue to have Coca-Cola products with the expanded FC Dallas 2024 season menus.

New Menu Items for 2024

The Cheesy Chipotle Bacon Foot-Long

Grilled footlong beef hot dog topped with warm cheddar queso, smokey chipotle mayo, and crispy bacon.

Location: Everything’s Bigger in Texas

The Texas Monster Dog

Grilled Texas-style footlong beef hot dog topped with house-smoked BBQ brisket, Texas chili, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeños and crispy onions.

Location: Everything’s Bigger in Texas

Kicking Chicken

Golden fried chicken wings tossed in a choice of Smokey and Sweet BBQ Sauce, Casa M Lemon Pepper Dry Rub (featuring Casa M Free Range Spice), or Buffalo Sauce.

Location: Burgers & More.

Backyard BBQ Tacos

House-smoked BBQ pulled-pork tacos topped with tangy cilantro chipotle slaw.

Location: Tex-Mex Q

Authentic Chicken Tinga Nacho

Braised chicken tinga topped with creamy queso blanco, refried beans, pickled jalapeños, fresh cilantro, and a lime wedge.

Location: Winners Club



Buffalo Roasted Cauliflower Bowl

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with sharp cheddar, spiced chickpeas, fire-roasted corn, pickled jalapeños, fresh cilantro, and house-made ranch.

Location: Winners Club

Key Lime Pie Parfait

Key West Key lime cheesecake with graham cracker crust, topped with whipped cream.

Location: Winners Club

Items Returning for 2024

The Monster Taco

Famous and scrumptious, one pound of barbacoa, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and hot sauce inside a crispy fried flour shell.

Location: Everything’s Bigger in Texas



Parmesan Truffle Fries

A classic match-day favorite featuring crispy fried russet potatoes with parmesan and truffle oil.

Location: Burgers & More



Chicken Tenders

Crispy fried chicken breast tenders with plenty of ketchup or honey mustard sauce for dipping.

Location: Burgers & More



The Classic FC Dallas Cheeseburger

Griddle-grilled beef greatness topped with cheese and garden-fresh lettuce, tomato, and onion on a fresh-baked sesame bun.

Location: Burgers & More



Casa M Elote

Fresh corn on the cob featuring Casa M Kick Start seasoning, smothered in cotija and chipotle mayo, topped with hot sauce and fresh cilantro, served with a fresh lime wedge.

Location: Tex-Mex Q



Vegan Tenders

Crispy plant-based chicken tenders with house-made vegan honey mustard dipping sauce.

Location: Burgers & More



XL Ice Cream Sandwich

Eighteen ounces of vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two Texas-sized homemade chocolate chip cookies.

Location: Everything’s Bigger in Texas



Fresh Fruit Pineapple Bowl

Fresh fruit served inside of a halved pineapple.

Location: Everything’s Bigger in Texas



Funnel Fries with Cherry Sauce

A fresh twist on the beloved classic funnel cake with fresh fried funnel cake sticks, topped with powdered sugar and sweet cherry dipping sauce.

Location: Burgers & More