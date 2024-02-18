Toyota Stadium food for 2024 FC Dallas season

It’s time once again for the annual new grub at the stadium post. Some old favorites return and some new interesting items are set to make their debut.
“Our big-flavor, Texas-sized offerings are so popular with FC Dallas fans, and we’re building on this exciting menu for the 2024 MLS season with even more spicy, delicious, and shareable items like The Monster Dog with our house-smoked barbecue and Texas chili,” said Chef Dabney. “We are also extra excited to bring Kicking Wings to the FC Dallas fan experience, with all the seasonings and sauces that everyone craves!”
Toyota Stadium will continue to have Coca-Cola products with the expanded FC Dallas 2024 season menus.
New Menu Items for 2024
The Cheesy Chipotle Bacon Foot-Long
Grilled footlong beef hot dog topped with warm cheddar queso, smokey chipotle mayo, and crispy bacon.
Location: Everything’s Bigger in Texas
The Texas Monster Dog
Grilled Texas-style footlong beef hot dog topped with house-smoked BBQ brisket, Texas chili, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeños and crispy onions.
Location: Everything’s Bigger in Texas
Kicking Chicken
Golden fried chicken wings tossed in a choice of Smokey and Sweet BBQ Sauce, Casa M Lemon Pepper Dry Rub (featuring Casa M Free Range Spice), or Buffalo Sauce.
Location: Burgers & More.
Backyard BBQ Tacos
House-smoked BBQ pulled-pork tacos topped with tangy cilantro chipotle slaw.
Location: Tex-Mex Q
Authentic Chicken Tinga Nacho
Braised chicken tinga topped with creamy queso blanco, refried beans, pickled jalapeños, fresh cilantro, and a lime wedge.
Location: Winners Club
Buffalo Roasted Cauliflower Bowl
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with sharp cheddar, spiced chickpeas, fire-roasted corn, pickled jalapeños, fresh cilantro, and house-made ranch.
Location: Winners Club
Key Lime Pie Parfait
Key West Key lime cheesecake with graham cracker crust, topped with whipped cream.
Location: Winners Club
Items Returning for 2024
The Monster Taco
Famous and scrumptious, one pound of barbacoa, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and hot sauce inside a crispy fried flour shell.
Location: Everything’s Bigger in Texas
Parmesan Truffle Fries
A classic match-day favorite featuring crispy fried russet potatoes with parmesan and truffle oil.
Location: Burgers & More
Chicken Tenders
Crispy fried chicken breast tenders with plenty of ketchup or honey mustard sauce for dipping.
Location: Burgers & More
The Classic FC Dallas Cheeseburger
Griddle-grilled beef greatness topped with cheese and garden-fresh lettuce, tomato, and onion on a fresh-baked sesame bun.
Location: Burgers & More
Casa M Elote
Fresh corn on the cob featuring Casa M Kick Start seasoning, smothered in cotija and chipotle mayo, topped with hot sauce and fresh cilantro, served with a fresh lime wedge.
Location: Tex-Mex Q
Vegan Tenders
Crispy plant-based chicken tenders with house-made vegan honey mustard dipping sauce.
Location: Burgers & More
XL Ice Cream Sandwich
Eighteen ounces of vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two Texas-sized homemade chocolate chip cookies.
Location: Everything’s Bigger in Texas
Fresh Fruit Pineapple Bowl
Fresh fruit served inside of a halved pineapple.
Location: Everything’s Bigger in Texas
Funnel Fries with Cherry Sauce
A fresh twist on the beloved classic funnel cake with fresh fried funnel cake sticks, topped with powdered sugar and sweet cherry dipping sauce.
Location: Burgers & More