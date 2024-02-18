Final check on the 2024 FC Dallas roster build

I spent most of February in despair that the 3-4-3 had broken my roster build model. I was quite worried. The 3-4-3, you see, didn’t align with the positions and moves I was expecting. There were holes I was failing to resolve. It wasn’t working.

Then it hit me: the one thing.

The thing – or the man really – that fixed it all and made the 3-4-3 work with my model, repairing the cracks. The man who made it all makes sense.

That man?

Sam Junqua.

You see, Junqua is the man. And it turns out Junqua isn’t a left back, he’s a center back. We knew he was versatile and moving him to center back in my build model was the key to making it work.

Just wait, you’ll see.

Final 2024 Roster Build

So here it is, the the 4th, and final, roster build check for 2024.

Please note: this isn’t a depth chart.

By making Junqua a center back – where he plays in the 3-4-3 – I filled the hole at the 3rd center back slot that was driving me bonkers. I just didn’t understand how it wasn’t getting filled. Now with Junqua as the 3rd CB, Omar Gonzalez is the 4th and Amet Korca 5th. Confusion sorted.

After that, all it took was tweaking the position nomenclature a bit. Check it out.

Changes/signings in blue.

Role swaps in red.

The left half of the below table is where we started back in November when I was thinking 4-3-3…

the right half is where we are today in the 3-4-3.

Ta Dah!!

Roster Count Position 4-3-3 End of ’23 Position 3-4-3 Start of ’24 Notes 1 9 Jesus Ferreira 9 Eugene Ansah Ferreira and Ansah swapped roles. 2 9 Jesus Jiminez 9 Petar Musa JJ terminattion opens door for Musa. 3 9 Jose Mulato 9 Logan Farrington Signed pre-draft 4 Wing Paul Arriola 10 Paul Arriola 5 Wing Eugene Ansah 10 Jesus Ferreira Ferreira and Ansah swapped roles. 6 Wing Bernard Kamungo 10 Bernard Kamungo Tested wingback. 7 Wing Enes Sali 10 Enes Sali 8 Free-8 Sebastian Lletget Free-8 Sebastian Lletget 9 Free-8 Depth 8? Free-8 Tomas Pondeca 10 Linking-8 Paxton Pomykal Linking-8 Paxton Pomykal 11 Linking-8 Tsiki Ntsabeleng Linking-8 Tsiki Ntsabeleng 12 6 Asier Illarramendi 6 Asier Illarramendi 13 6 Liam Fraser 6 Liam Fraser 14 LB Marco Farfan LWB Marco Farfan 15 LB Sam Junqua LWB Dante Sealy Boom! 16 CB Nkosi Tafari CB Nkosi Tafari 17 CB TAM signing? CB Sam Junqua They key! 18 CB Sebastien Ibeagha CB Sebastien Ibeagha 19 CB Starter Light? CB Omar Gonzalez 20 CB Pick or HG? CB Amet Korca Declined end of ’23. 21 RB Ema Twumasi RWB Ema Twumasi 22 RB Herbert Endeley RWB Herbert Endeley 23 GK Maarten Paes GK Maarten Paes 24 GK Antonio Carrera GK Antonio Carrera 25 GK HG or vet? GK Jimmy Maurer Declined end of ’23. 26 Misc Nolan Norris Misc Nolan Norris Extra 6, HG 27 Misc Tarik Scott Misc Tarik Scott Extra 9, HG 28 Misc Isaiah Parker Misc Isaiah Parker Extra LWB, GA 29 Misc Used to leave open. Misc Ale Urzua Extra 6/8, HG 30 Misc Used to leave open. Misc Patrickson Delgado Extra 6 31 Injured Geovane Jesus Injured Geovane Jesus 32 Injured Alan Velasco Injured Alan Velasco 33 Over Over Malik-Henry Scott With NTX, HG

More Notes

I currently have Geovane Jesus and Alan Velasco on short-term IR. That’s important to make the numbers work. The roster is 30 “active” players.

The Jesus Ferreira and Eugene Ansah role swap isn’t significant. Both players can, and probably will, play both sports. But their “first” role has swapped.

The two spots (19, 20) the club has left open since early in the Luchi Gonzalez era have now been filled in an attempt to create better, serviceable depth for the workload.

When you get down to the Homegrowns, moving them to North Texas SC and back makes that part of the roster quite fluid.

I still believe FC Dallas to be one center back short. But it seems they will count on Norris – who is “officially a 6” now – or perhaps someone from North Texas SC, in an emergency.

Up Next?

The 3-4-3 depth chart as we see it going into the season.