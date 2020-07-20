FCD Academy product Nico Carrera signs with Holstein Kiel

When you produce talent at the level the FC Dallas Academy does, one problem you face is the inability to keep all the talent. FCD can realistically sign one or two Homegrowns a year and the current crop of U19s has six or more pro prospects in it. One of those prospects is 6’2″ 18-year-old center back Nico Carrera.

Carrera had previously committed to play college soccer at Louisville but has instead signed with Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga 2. He is eligible for both the US and Mexico but chose to represent the US in the U17 World Cup last year.

FC Dallas U19 Academy product Nico Carrera signs with Holstein Kiel in Germany.

Carrera had offers from North Texas Soccer Club (the development affiliate of FC Dallas), Santos Laguna, Pachuca, Tigres, and Pumas but has spurned those offers for a club where his advisors see a pathway to the first team and a possession-based style.

Carrera will likely begin playing with the Holstein Kiel U19s in the U19 Bundesliga 1.

3rd Degree’s take: Carrera is a bit raw at this time, but has lots of upside with his pro-ready physique. A very aggressive defender who likes to pass and get forward; Carrera has the tools for the modern game he just needs experiences, wisdom, and polishing to break through as a pro. High-level U23 or reserve team play should see him ready for the first team in a couple of seasons. Moving to a club that will invest game time in him is a good choice.

This is the first of several Academy U19s FCD may lose out on this season as they have thus far been unable to convince most of them to sign with North Texas SC. Seth Wilson has been linked to both Austria Wien and Real Betis, Kevin Bonilla is heading to the University of Portland, Jonathan Gomez signed with Louisville City, Diego Letayf transferred to Tigres, and Cesar Reyes Garcia is heading to SMU.

Thank you, God, for my Journey, coaches, teammates, staff; thank you for every person you have put in my path to strengthen my character. Thank you, #KSV, for providing a new opportunity to chase my dream! "You only get one life, so get out there and BE AMAZING”@FCDallas @Tuzos pic.twitter.com/T9nXQtt3yA — Nico Carrera (@Nico_carrera02) July 20, 2020