Roja League Announces Playoff Format and Schedule

The Roja League has announced the schedule and format for league playoffs, taking place on July 25 and July 29.

Following the final matchday on Wednesday, which will determine the final standings, the league will begin a 4-team playoff on Saturday, July 25. 1st place will host 4th place, while 2nd place will host 3rd place, with venues decided between Denton, Fort Worth, and Mansfield based on Wednesday’s results.

The following Wednesday, July 29, will feature the winning semi-finalists competing for the Roja League championship, again with the venue determined by results.

Roja League regular season action wraps up with another 3 game slate on Wednesday, with Denton Diablos vs Diablos Estudiantes in Denton, and both Fort Worth Vaqueros vs Irving FC and Inocentes FC vs NTX Rayados taking place at Martin Field in Fort Worth.