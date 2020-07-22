North Texas SC drops new 2020 home kit

Perhaps unsurprisingly with the current pandemic, North Texas Soccer Club used social media to debut its new 2020 home kit in a rather low key manner.
The new kit – like the old one – is a basic red top with white short and red socks. Advocare remains the primary sponsor, just as it does with FC Dallas, North Texas SC continues to see the larger “A” logo.
While NTXSC has yet to roll out a truly individualized uniform, this new red top looks pretty good with bright, sharp white for the numbers and highlights with a vibrant red base.
I’d also like to give them some credit for consistency of branding. Sticking with the same pattern and style of their debut season.
2 Comments
Not too bad. Would have liked it better if it were an actual polo instead of the “faux-lo” collar.
Is it safe to assume that the Advocare deal running out for FCD next season means that we’ll likely see a new sponsor for NTSC as well? I sure hope so.
Justin – Yes. t’s my understanding that the NTX jersey sponsor is tied to the FCD sponsorship… it being “one club.” (but don’t kill me if I’m wrong.)