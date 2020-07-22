North Texas SC drops new 2020 home kit

Perhaps unsurprisingly with the current pandemic, North Texas Soccer Club used social media to debut its new 2020 home kit in a rather low key manner.

The new kit – like the old one – is a basic red top with white short and red socks. Advocare remains the primary sponsor, just as it does with FC Dallas, North Texas SC continues to see the larger “A” logo.

While NTXSC has yet to roll out a truly individualized uniform, this new red top looks pretty good with bright, sharp white for the numbers and highlights with a vibrant red base.

I’d also like to give them some credit for consistency of branding. Sticking with the same pattern and style of their debut season.