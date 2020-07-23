Inocentes tops the table – Roja League Playoffs set

The Roja League regular season wrapped up tonight, with the final 3 matches before the playoffs.

At the bottom of the table, Fort Worth Vaqueros hosted Irving FC with both teams still mathematically in contention for a playoff spot. Neither side could prevail, however, and in an arduous, defense-first game, the two finished tied 1-1.

In Fort Worth, Inocentes FC hosted NTX Rayados and the hosts secured the top spot in the table with a statement 4-2 win. Inocentes finished as the only undefeated team through 6 games and earned the right to host the Denton Diablos in Saturday’s playoff semi-finals.

In the first-ever Double-D Derby in Denton, the junior Estudiantes knocked off their senior Diablos parent club by a 3-1 scoreline. Estudiantes finishes in 2nd in the table with the big win a surprise to be sure from the start of the League.

Roja League Final Table

The Roja league playoffs begin this weekend with the Semifinals. Inocentes will host the Denton Diablos, while the Diablos Estudiantes will host NTX Rayados, both on Saturday, July 25, at a location TBD.

The winners of Saturday’s games will contest the Roja League Championship match on Wednesday, July 29.