Arriola ‘super excited’ to get to work after supporters welcome

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for FC Dallas winger Paul Arriola. A USMNT camp that included the coldest game in team history, an MLS-record breaking trade, a birthday, negotiating a new four-year contract, and popping the question.

2/6/22: Paul Arriola speaks to viewers of El Matador’s Instagram live feed after arriving at DFW (Dan Crooke / 3rd Degree)

The 27-year-old was excited to finally get to his new home and get to work ahead of the 2022 season, arriving on Sunday night with fiancée Akela and their two pugs.

“I’m super excited,” Arriola told 3rd Degree. “[FC Dallas] were thankfully able to give me a couple days off, but now it’s all business. I’m extremely excited to be here, excited to get with the group and meet some new faces. Obviously, I have some familiar faces here from the staff and players.”

Members of the El Matador supporters group waited in Terminal A at DFW for Arriola to arrive, surrounded by the chaos of a major international airport at the tail end of Winter Storm Landon.

In almost comedic fashion, as the supporters watched the door exiting to the baggage claim, Arriola and his family strolled down the terminal from a different gate after picking their dogs up.

A day after his new teammates returned from preseason camp in Florida, Arriola is eager to get started at Toyota Soccer Center and put the vision he was sold on into practice. Arriola, who turned 27 on Saturday, spoke of bringing intensity and verticality to what he believes will be a fun style that Nico Estevez has planned, promising ‘a lot of goals, a lot of great things, and most importantly wins.’

“It’s a great time I think for both for myself, looking for a big year, and at the same time for Dallas,” Arriola said. “Clearly the message is being sent from ownership that they want to win and I think that as players that’s what we want as well. I’m really excited to start this new journey with the team.”

2/6/22: New FC Dallas winger Paul Arriola poses for a photo with members of the El Matador supporters group (Dan Crooke / 3rd Degree)