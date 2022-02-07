North Texas SC re-signs Captain Derek Waldeck

North Texas SC has signed defender Derek Waldeck to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract. The deal makes Waldeck the first North Texas SC player signed to a new contract in MLS Next Pro. The new contract is for 2022 with an option for 2023.
“We’re delighted to have Derek back for our inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season,” said North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny. “He’s proven himself as a leader for this club over the past two years and we look forward to watching him grow even more this season.”
Waldeck, Los Toritos Captain in 2021, has played in every match possible (44 games) in his first two seasons.
3rd Degree Take
Love it. The kid’s a fantastic leader and despite being older than most NTX players he’s a vital roster piece for the club as he can play left back or holding mid. We’ve been asking for FCD to make him an Academy assistant coach as well, if that is, he’s interested in coaching.
Plus, Waldeck is capable of filling in for FCD training and would make a solid emergency call-up if necessary.
Name: Derek Waldeck
Pronunciation: Wall-deck
Position: Defender
DOB: Feb. 1, 1998 (24)
Birthplace: Santa Clarita, California
Height: 5’8”
Weight: 160
Nationality: United States
Last Club: North Texas SC
How Acquired: Acquired on Feb. 7