North Texas SC re-signs Captain Derek Waldeck

North Texas SC has signed defender Derek Waldeck to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract. The deal makes Waldeck the first North Texas SC player signed to a new contract in MLS Next Pro. The new contract is for 2022 with an option for 2023.

“We’re delighted to have Derek back for our inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season,” said North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny. “He’s proven himself as a leader for this club over the past two years and we look forward to watching him grow even more this season.”

Waldeck, Los Toritos Captain in 2021, has played in every match possible (44 games) in his first two seasons.

3rd Degree Take

Love it. The kid’s a fantastic leader and despite being older than most NTX players he’s a vital roster piece for the club as he can play left back or holding mid. We’ve been asking for FCD to make him an Academy assistant coach as well, if that is, he’s interested in coaching.

Plus, Waldeck is capable of filling in for FCD training and would make a solid emergency call-up if necessary.

That's our captain 🤝



We're delighted to announce Derek Waldeck has re-signed with the club and will serve as captain for our inaugural @MLSNEXTPRO season.



📰 https://t.co/Q1huv9mCCB pic.twitter.com/lS45MTM7uI — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) February 7, 2022

Name: Derek Waldeck

Pronunciation: Wall-deck

Position: Defender

DOB: Feb. 1, 1998 (24)

Birthplace: Santa Clarita, California

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 160

Nationality: United States

Last Club: North Texas SC

How Acquired: Acquired on Feb. 7