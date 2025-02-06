2025 North Texas SC roster primer – part one: signed players

North Texas SC has opened spring camp to begin preparations for the 2025 season. As usual, there are a number of trialists in camp, so we probably won’t get a complete camp roster of names from the club.

But we do know who is signed to a contract, so today in Part One I will talk through all the official players and give y’all a short bit on each. I’m going to divide them into sections, as you will see.

We expect homegrowns Nolan Norris, Tarik Scott, Diego Garcia, Michael Collodi, and Anthony Ramirez to mostly be with FC Dallas with the occasional pop-down. Our sources say Diego Pepi is going on loan to Texoma FC.

FC Dallas Off-Roster Homegrowns

So let’s start with the homegrowns that we expect to be full-time with North Texas SC. At least to start the season if not the entire season.

Daniel Baran

A 2006, Baran is an 18-year-old winger with pace, power, and a never-quit attitude. He was the Academy U18’s best player last year and had a fantastic Dallas Cup. Those efforts got him into the North Texas side as an Academy player and, eventually, a hybrid contract. He was elevated to homegrown this winter.

He’s also a Polish YNT player. Baran graduates high school this summer. He’s made 3 starts for NTX with 10 sub appearances.

Malachi Molina

A 2006, Molina is an 18-year-old right back (converted winger) and a Jamaican U17 and U20. He’s a flying attacking back (on the right) in the way FCD loves. He graduates high school this summer.

Molina signed his hybrid deal back in August of 2023 and was elevated to Homegrown this winter. So he’s already had a season and a little more with Los Toritos. So he probably needs to have a big season.

He’s made 10 starts for NTX with 4 additional sub appearances.

Ale Urzua

A nother 2006, Urzua is also 18 but was the first 2006’s to sign a hybrid back in March of 2023 after making his debut in 2022 as an Academy player. He was elevated to Homegrown in December of 2023.

Urzua is a game-controlling box-to-box mid but has been stuck behind Diego Garcia to a certain extent. Some injuries have also held him back a bit but he’s had some good runs in the team. He’s played a lot more than the others in this section with 21 starts in 31 games played over three seasons.

He should be a key leader and player for NTX in the middle of the park this year.

Alejandro Urzua plays for North Texas SC in 2022. (Courtesy North Texas SC)

Signed Direct to North Texas SC

Now for the players on straight North Texas SC and MLS Next Pro contracts. This includes hybrid contracts that are not yet elevated to Homegrown status.

James Bulkeley

A 19-year-old center back from the UAE but a New Zealand U20. Bulkeley signed with Gulf United FC in September 2024 and now comes to North Texas SC. He’s 6’3″ so he’s got the right size. Signed with NTX in January.

Gianluca Cangiano

A 22-year-old Argentine/Italian forward signed from San Lorenzo’s reserves last month. We don’t know a whole lot about him yet. In 15 games he scored 6 goals last season.

Jaidyn Contreras

This 2007 winger is just 17 years old. He’s a quick and lanky slasher who can dribble and score. He signed a hybrid deal back in August but won’t elevate to Homegrown until 2026.

He did make his NTSC debut last year but has played just 10 minutes.

Victor Darub

A Brazilian-American 19-year-old keeper who backed up Michael Collodi last season. Darub came up through Botafogo (FCD spotted him in the Dallas Cup) but he’s from Nebraska originally.

He’s played in 2 games for North Texas SC.

Isaiah Kaakoush

A holding-mid signed from Barca USA and, to be frank, he’s basically been a paid Academy player. “Koush” is a 2008 so he’s just 16 but he too made his NTX debut last season and even scored a goal.

He’s most often played up with the FCD U18s. (I’m quite high on this player.)

Marlon Luccin

A 2007, the 17-year-old Luccin is the son of Former FCD Interim coach and professional player Peter Luccin. The younger Luccin is an 8 or 10 with good technical skills.

He signed a straight MLS Next Pro deal through 2026 with a 2027 option.

Zach Molomo

Another young signing, a 2008, this 16-year-old left back is the next in the FCD line of striker to outside back. A US/Nigerian from Plano, Molomo graduates high school in the summer of 2026.

Notably, Molomo, according to our sources, is on a straight MLS Net Pro deal, but he was on my Academy target list.

Leo Orejarena

Orejarena signed from Barca USA at 15. Like Kaakoush, The 17-year-old winger/mid has mostly been a paid academy player to this point with training time at North Texas. He’s played just 59 minutes with Los Toritos. Is this his breakthrough season?

He repped FC Dallas in the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game. He’s been a US U17/U18.

Leonardo Orejarena selected for the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Sam Sarver

FCD’s second-round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperFraft, Sarver didn’t go to Spain with the team but did sign an MLS Next Pro contract before NTX camp even opened.

Sarver is a higher energy, tenacious forward/wing. The 21-year-old should be one of the best players for NTX this year and a big leader. 24 goals, 22 assists over four seasons at Indiana.

Kaka Scabin

The 18-year-old Scabin signed a hybrid deal with North Texas in July of 2024 but isn’t set to elevate to Homegrown until the 2026 season. The 2007 CB has appeared in one game for North Texas SC.

Scabin graduates high school this summer. He’s from Sao Paulo but is an American citizen. He came to FCD after a stint with Inter Miami’s Academy.

Caleb Swann

Another 2007 (for me the best ’07 in DFW), the just-turned-18 Swann signed a hybrid deal in December. He’s yet to play for North Texas (Nico Estevez trickle-down?) but has trained with them quite a bit. Swann is a box-to-box eight.

Swann was #1 in my Winter 24-25 Academy target list.

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Caleb Swann (12) stretches out for the ball in the MLS Next match against Dallas Hornets on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at Toyota Soccer Center. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Ok, that’s it for the players – as of today – that are under contract. There are a couple more in the works and I will add them here if/when they sign.

Part two of the 2025 North Texas SC roster primer will be Academy players I expect to see (with maybe a couple I would like to see).