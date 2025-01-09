FC Dallas signs Malachi Molina to a homegrown contract from North Texas SC

FC Dallas has announced an internal club move via the “signing” of Malachi Molina from North Texas SC to FC Dallas. Molina is the 42nd Homegrown in club history.
According to our sources, Molina – who signed with North Texas SC in August of 2023 – was on a hybrid contract so the Homegrown phase was going to kick in at some point.
Molina who is also US eligible, is a former Jamaica U17 and U20. He was also named to the inaugural MLS Next All-Star Game.
3rd Degree’s Take
Molina is a flying outside right back converted from winger in the same style and tradition as Bryan Renolds. While the kid has a ton of upside, he has yet to carve out a starting role at North Texas SC so he has some work to do.
I had Molina on my homegrown list for some time and I’m glad to see him get there. But he’s not yet begun to hit his potential.
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Name: Malachi Molina
Pronunciation: mala-kai mo-LEE-nah
Connect with Malachi: Instagram
Position: Defender
Date of Birth: October 11, 2006 (18)
Birthplace: Miami, Florida
Nationality: United States and Jamaica
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 135 lbs.
Last Club: North Texas SC