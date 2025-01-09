FC Dallas signs Diego Pepi to a Homegrown contract from North Texas SC

FC Dallas has announced the signing of Diego Pepi from North Texas SC on a Homegrown contract. Pepi is the 43rd Homegrown in club history.

Unlike Anthony Ramirez, Daniel Baran, and Malachi Molina, Pepi was not on a hybrid deal and was out of contract options with NTSC. This is a straight signing like Michael Collodi.

Pepi, the younger brother of El Tren, played for FC Dallas Youth ECNL and got an invite to play for North Texas SC. After playing for the Next Pro side, Pepi moved up to the Academy team in Next Pro.

“El Trancito” signed with North Texas SC on August 21, 2023. The 20-year-old Pepi has played 22 times for North Texas SC but made just 4 starts. He’s knocked in 2 goals.

3rd Degree’s Take

This one is a bit more curious. Pepi has yet to perform at a level for North Texas SC that demands a first-team contract.

So we’re going to assume for now that the club is using a Homegrown deal to hold on to what it thinks could be a salable/loanable asset in the future.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Name: Diego Pepi

Pronunciation: DEE-eh-goh peh-PEE

Connect with Pepi: Instagram

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: December 19, 2004 (20)

Birthplace: El Paso, Texas

Nationality: United States and Mexico

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 156 lbs.

Last Club: North Texas SC

North Texas SC forward Diego Pepi chases down the long pass in the preseason friendly against FC Tulsa at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)