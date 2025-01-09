FC Dallas signs Diego Pepi to a Homegrown contract from North Texas SC

FC Dallas has announced the signing of Diego Pepi from North Texas SC on a Homegrown contract. Pepi is the 43rd Homegrown in club history.
Unlike Anthony Ramirez, Daniel Baran, and Malachi Molina, Pepi was not on a hybrid deal and was out of contract options with NTSC. This is a straight signing like Michael Collodi.
Pepi, the younger brother of El Tren, played for FC Dallas Youth ECNL and got an invite to play for North Texas SC. After playing for the Next Pro side, Pepi moved up to the Academy team in Next Pro.
“El Trancito” signed with North Texas SC on August 21, 2023. The 20-year-old Pepi has played 22 times for North Texas SC but made just 4 starts. He’s knocked in 2 goals.
3rd Degree’s Take
This one is a bit more curious. Pepi has yet to perform at a level for North Texas SC that demands a first-team contract.
So we’re going to assume for now that the club is using a Homegrown deal to hold on to what it thinks could be a salable/loanable asset in the future.
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Name: Diego Pepi
Pronunciation: DEE-eh-goh peh-PEE
Connect with Pepi: Instagram
Position: Forward
Date of Birth: December 19, 2004 (20)
Birthplace: El Paso, Texas
Nationality: United States and Mexico
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 156 lbs.
Last Club: North Texas SC