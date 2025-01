North Texas SC (finally) announces end of 2024 roster decisions

North Texas SC has finally announced its roster decisions for the end of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season. You can understand why it took so long with today’s flurry of FCD Homegrown signings.

Declined Options

Nico Gordon

Turner Humphrey

Nick Mendonca

Leo Londe

Lautaro Taboada

Mads Westergren.

Loan Ended

Abdoul Zann

Out of Contract

Tyshawn Rose

Dylan Lacy

Under Contract

Jaidyn Contreras

Victor Darub

Isaiah Kaakoush

Leonardo Orejarena

Caleb Swann

Kaka Scabin.

Signed to FC Dallas Contracts

Michael Collodi (Homegrown)

Pedrinho

Diego García (Homegrown)

Daniel Baran (Homegrown)

Malachi Molina (Homegrown)

Diego Pepi (Homegrown)

Anthony Ramiez (Homegrown)