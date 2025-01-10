Nolan Norris called into US U20 January camp

FC Dallas midfielder Nolan Norris has been called up to the US U20 National Team for the January camp taking place in West Palm Beach, Florida, from the 11th to the 19th.

Norris is usually the captain of this age bracket and the left back starter, a position he doesn’t play much with FC Dallas anymore. In 2024, Norris captained the United States as the team qualified for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, which will be played in Santiago, Chile.

Perhaps of interest to FC Dallas fans are Matthew Corcoran from Birmingham Legion and Keyrol Figueroa from Liverpool who both spent time with the FC Dallas Academy.

U-20 ROSTER – JANUARY TRAINING CAMP

Goalkeepers (2): Adam Beaudry (Colorado Rapids; Castle Pines, Colo.), Gavin Beavers (Real Salt Lake; Henderson, Nev.)

Defenders (9): Freddie Anderson (Stoke City/ENG; Manchester, England), Luca Bombino (LAFC; Saugus, Calif.), Grayson Dettoni (Bayern Munich/GER; Munich, Germany), Aiden Harangi (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Reston, Va.), Ethan Kohler (Werder Bremen/GER; Campbell, Calif.), Drew Murray (Freiburg/GER; San Jose, Calif.), Nolan Norris (FC Dallas; Fort Worth, Texas), Owen Presthus (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio), Chibuike Ukaegbu (Sacramento Republic FC; Roseville, Calif.)

Midfielders (7): Matthew Corcoran (Birmingham Legion FC; Dallas, Texas), Taha Habroune (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio), Darius Lane (Brighton Hove Albion/ENG; London, England), Cruz Medina (San Jose Earthquakes; San Francisco, Calif.), Bryan Moyado (LAFC; La Puente, Calif.), Sergio Oregel Jr. (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Brooklyn Raines (Houston Dynamo FC; Chicago, Ill.)

Forwards (4): Keyrol Figueroa (Liverpool/ENG; Warrington, England), Caden Glover (St. Louis City SC; Columbia, Ill.), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake; Eagle Mountain, Utah), Ruben Ramos Jr. (LA Galaxy; La Puente, Calif.)