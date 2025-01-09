FC Dallas signs Daniel Baran to a homegrown contract from North Texas SC

FC Dallas has announced an internal club move via the “signing” of Daniel Baran from North Texas SC to FC Dallas. Baran is the 41st Homegrown in club history.

According to our sources, Baran – who signed with North Texas SC late in 2024 – was on a hybrid contract so the Homegrown phase was going to kick in at some point.

After a breakout 2024 Dallas Cup, Baran made quite a few appearances for North Texas SC before signing his hybrid deal.

Baran – who is originally from Chicago and joined the Academy from Sockers SC for the 2023-24 season – is a Poland Youth International.

3rd Degree’s Take

Baran was the last 2006 I was interested in from the Academy. He’s a very direct and aggressive player who loves to take on defenders. His never-quit attitude can be quite infectious.

I do expect him to spend most of 2025 with North Texas SC but I like this signing.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Daniel Baran

Pronunciation: bare-en

Connect with Baran: Instagram

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: September 16, 2006 (18)

Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois

Nationality: United States and Poland

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 175 lbs.

Last Club: North Texas SC

Daniel Baran of the FC Dallas U19s shoots and scores in the Dallas Cup Super Group Final against São Paulo FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

A dynamic winger set to make his impact on the first team. pic.twitter.com/t4N9zxIB4M — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) January 9, 2025