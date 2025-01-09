FC Dallas signs Daniel Baran to a homegrown contract from North Texas SC

FC Dallas has announced an internal club move via the “signing” of Daniel Baran from North Texas SC to FC Dallas. Baran is the 41st Homegrown in club history.
According to our sources, Baran – who signed with North Texas SC late in 2024 – was on a hybrid contract so the Homegrown phase was going to kick in at some point.
After a breakout 2024 Dallas Cup, Baran made quite a few appearances for North Texas SC before signing his hybrid deal.
Baran – who is originally from Chicago and joined the Academy from Sockers SC for the 2023-24 season – is a Poland Youth International.
3rd Degree’s Take
Baran was the last 2006 I was interested in from the Academy. He’s a very direct and aggressive player who loves to take on defenders. His never-quit attitude can be quite infectious.
I do expect him to spend most of 2025 with North Texas SC but I like this signing.
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Full Name: Daniel Baran
Pronunciation: bare-en
Connect with Baran: Instagram
Position: Forward
Date of Birth: September 16, 2006 (18)
Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois
Nationality: United States and Poland
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 175 lbs.
Last Club: North Texas SC
2 Comments
Possibility of a Collin Smith- or Bryan Reynolds-esque transition to LB?
I wouldn’t rule it out but I compare him more to Farrington than anyone else.