FCD’s Vega and Echevarria named to Puerto Rico U17s for Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

FC Dallas U17 midfielder Ougir Vega and U16 striker Diego Echevarria have been named to the Puerto Rico U17 team for the 2025 Concacaf U17 Qualifiers. The region’s FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifying competition will take place from February 7-16, 2025, across six venues and include the participation of 35 Concacaf Member Associations.

The change in the format from what used to be the Concacaf U17 Championships is due to the FIFA U17 World Cup now being an annual event.

Puerto Rico is in Group D with Honduras, Bonaire, and Saint Martin. The group games will be played at Estadio General Francisco Morazán in San Pedro Sula. Each of the eight group winners will qualify for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Date Opponent February 10 Bonaire February 12 Saint Martin February 15 Honduras

You can see the complete roster in the Instagram post below.