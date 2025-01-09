FC Dallas signs MLS Next Pro Goalkeeper of the Year Michael Collodi to a homegrown deal

FC Dallas today announced the signing of MLS Next Pro Goalkeeper of the Year Michael Collodi from North Texas SC as the club’s 40th Homegrown.

Collodi played for the FC Dallas Academy prior to his 5 seasons at Columbia and 1 season at North Texas SC, which makes him Homegrown eligible.

FC Dallas now has three keepers on the first team staff; Collodi, Maarten Paes, and Antonio Carrera.

3rd Degree’s Take

Love this move, Collodi was a fantastic bonus signing out of college. His work rate, leadership, and game reading make him a fantastic shot-stopper.

To keep it real, Collodi is “only” 6 feet tall, maybe more on a good day, but his fearless attitude and shot-stopping make him a terrific pro candidate. He could be a MLS keeper for a long time.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Michael Collodi

Pronunciation: MIGH-kuhl cuh-low-DEE

Connect with Michael: X | Instagram

Position: Goalkeeper

Date of Birth: May 25, 2001 (23)

Hometown: Frisco, Texas

Nationality: United States

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 205 lbs.

Last Club: North Texas SC

Nolan Norris and Michael Collodi celebrate the North Texas SC win in PKs over Dynamo Dos on April 28, 2024. (Courtesy North Texas SC)