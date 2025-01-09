FC Dallas signs Anthony Ramirez from North Texas SC to a Homegrown contract

FC Dallas has announced an internal club move via the “signing” of Anthony Ramirez from North Texas SC to FC Dallas. Ramirez is the 29th Homegrown contract in club history.

According to our sources, Ramirez was always on a hybrid contract so the Homegrown phase was due to kick in at some point, and at the end of 2024, Andre Zanotta said this move was coming.

Ramirez, being duel nation eligible, has been a long-standing youth international for Mexico and has also been called into multiple US youth international teams.

Ramirez made his FC Dallas debut in 2024 as an emergency short-term signing during the FCD injury crisis midseason.

3rd Degree’s Take

We love seeing the elevation of “Tony” to the first team phase of his deal. This is a kid we’ve been talking up as a homegrown since he was about 14. Originally a 10-type player, Ramirez can play 10, false wing, or 8.

Fantastic signing.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Anthony Ramirez

Pronunciation: AN-thuh-nee rah-MEE-rez

Connect with Anthony: Instagram

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: December 22, 2005 (19)

Birthplace: Dallas, Texas

Nationality: United States and Mexico

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 145 lbs.

Last Club: North Texas SC

Anthony Ramirez, a long time ago.