FC Dallas signs Diego Garcia from North Texas SC to Homegrown contract

FC Dallas has announced the signing of North Texas SC midfielder Diego Garcia to a homegrown contract. Garcia is the 38th Homegrown in club history.

Garcia turned 18 back in October and has recently had US U17 and U19 camp invites. Garcia signed with North Texas SC from El Paso Locomotive in 2023.

3rd Degree’s Take

Garcia has arguably been NTSC’s best player for the last two years as a teenager. He’s a really bright prospect with a big future. Garcia is a linking mid that controls the field box to box.

It’s fantsatic FCD managed to get him as a homegrown considering he was signed by NTSC out of the Locomotive and only after did he play some Academy games for FCD. No matter, this is a fantastic move. The Homegrown status just makes it all the better.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Diego García Murillo

Pronunciation: dee-EH-go gar-SEE-ah

Connect with Diego: Instagram

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: October 17, 2006 (18)

Birthplace: Denver, Colorado

Nationality: United States

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 140 lbs

Language spoken: English

Last Club: North Texas SC

Diego Garcia cuts through the midfield against Inter Miami at the Cotton Bowl, January 22, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)