FC Dallas signs Diego Garcia from North Texas SC to Homegrown contract

FC Dallas has announced the signing of North Texas SC midfielder Diego Garcia to a homegrown contract. Garcia is the 38th Homegrown in club history.
Garcia turned 18 back in October and has recently had US U17 and U19 camp invites. Garcia signed with North Texas SC from El Paso Locomotive in 2023.
3rd Degree’s Take
Garcia has arguably been NTSC’s best player for the last two years as a teenager. He’s a really bright prospect with a big future. Garcia is a linking mid that controls the field box to box.
It’s fantsatic FCD managed to get him as a homegrown considering he was signed by NTSC out of the Locomotive and only after did he play some Academy games for FCD. No matter, this is a fantastic move. The Homegrown status just makes it all the better.
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Full Name: Diego García Murillo
Pronunciation: dee-EH-go gar-SEE-ah
Connect with Diego: Instagram
Position: Midfielder
Date of Birth: October 17, 2006 (18)
Birthplace: Denver, Colorado
Nationality: United States
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 140 lbs
Language spoken: English
Last Club: North Texas SC