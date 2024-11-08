Diego Garcia called into US U19 camp

North Texas SC midfielder Diego García has been called up by US U19 Head Coach Michael Nsien for a training camp in West Palm Beach, Florida, from November 11th to the 17th.

Garcia, we believe is a prime candidate to be signed by FC Dallas this winter.

Also of note to FC Dallas fans is Matthew Corcoran of Birmingham Legion who used to be part of the FC Dallas Academy before signing with the Legion.

U19 ROSTER – NOVEMBER TRAINING CAMP

GOALKEEPERS (2): Zackory Campagnolo (Colorado Rapids; Fort Myers, Fla.), Andrew Rick (Philadelphia Union; Berwyn, Pa.)

DEFENDERS (9): Andrew Baiera (New York City FC; Darien, Conn.), Stuart Hawkins (Seattle Sounders FC; Fox Island, Wash.), Jose Magana Jr. (LA Galaxy; Long Beach, Calif.), Harbor Miller (LA Galaxy; Brea, Calif.), Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union; Hersey, Pa.), Jackson Platts (Orlando City SC; Jacksonville, Fla.), Owen Presthus (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio), Chibuike Ukaegbu (Sacramento Republic FC; Roseville, Calif.), Oscar Verhoeven (San Jose Earthquakes; Pleasant Hill, Calif.)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Matthew Corcoran (Birmingham Legion FC; Dallas, Texas), Diego Garcia (North Texas SC; El Paso, Texas), Colin Guske (Orlando City SC; Saint Johns, Fla.), Cruz Medina (San Jose Earthquakes; San Francisco, Calif.), Santiago Morales (Inter Miami CF; Weston, Fla.), CJ Olney Jr. (Philadelphia Union; Hillsborough, N.J.), David Vazquez (Philadelphia Union; Los Angeles, Calif.)

FORWARDS (6): Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC; High Point, N.C.), Aidan Dausch (Coventry City/ENG; London, England), Caden Glover (St. Louis City SC; Columbia, Ill.), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake; Eagle Mountain, Utah), Mykhi Joyner (St. Louis City SC; Bloomington, Ill.), Jonathan Shore (New York City FC; New York, N.Y.)

An opportunity well-earned. 🇺🇸



Diego García has been called up for a U-19 @USYNT training camp in Florida from November 11-17! — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) November 8, 2024