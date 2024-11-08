Nolan Norris called into US U20 camp for two friendlies

FC Dallas’s Nolan Norris has been called into a US U20 camp for two friendlies. The US Under-20 Men’s National Team will face Korea Republic on November 16th and France on November 18th during a training camp in Marbella, Spain, from November 11th to the 19th. Both matches will be played at the Marbella Football Center.

Norris has usually been captain when called into youth national teams and plays left back. We’ll see if those carry over.

Also of interest to FC Dallas fans might be Keyrol Figueroa who played in the FCD Academy while his dad, Maynor, played for the club.

SCHEDULE

Nov. 16

USA vs. Korea Republic – 5 p.m. local / 11 a.m. ET

Marbella Football Center; San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain

Nov. 18

USA vs. France – 5 p.m. local / 11 a.m. ET

Marbella Football Center; San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain

U20 ROSTER – NOVEMBER TRAINING CAMP

Goalkeepers (2): Adam Beaudry (Colorado Rapids; Castle Pines, Colo.), Julian Eyestone (Brentford/ENG; Dallas, Texas)

Defenders (8): Matai Akinmboni (D.C. United; Upper Marlboro, Md.), Reed Baker-Whiting (Seattle Sounders FC; Seattle, Wash.), Noahkai Banks (Augsburg/GER; Dietmannsried, Germany), Leo Duru (Blackburn Rovers/ENG; Manchester, England), Aiden Harangi (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Reston, Va.), Ethan Kohler (Werder Bremen/GER; Campbell, Calif.), Nolan Norris (FC Dallas; Fort Worth, Texas), Joshua Wynder (Benfica/POR; Louisville, Ky.)

Midfielders (6): Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF; Key Biscayne, Fla.), Taha Habroune (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio), Brooklyn Raines (Houston Dynamo FC; Chicago, Ill.), Paulo Rudisill (Feyenoord/NED; Irvine, Calif.), Pedro Soma (Barcelona/ESP; Coconut Creek, Fla.), Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes; Saratoga, Calif.)

Forwards (6): Luke Brennan (Atlanta United FC; Atlanta, Ga.), William Campbell (Borussia Dortmund/GER; Peachtree City, Ga.), Keyrol Figueroa (Liverpool/ENG; Warrington, England), Kristian Fletcher (Nottingham Forest; Bowie, Md.), Peyton Miller (New England Revolution; Unionville, Conn.), Ruben Ramos Jr. (LA Galaxy; La Puente, Calif.)