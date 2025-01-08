The Ferreira era ends, FC Dallas trades Jesus to Seattle

FC Dallas has today announced the long-reported trade of Jesus Ferreira to the Seattle Sounders. In exchange, FCD received winger Léo Chú, $1 million in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), $500k in 2026 GAM, an additional $800k GAM if certain performance metrics are met, and a 2025 International Roster Slot. FC Dallas also retains a percentage of a future transfer fee if Ferreira is moved outside of MLS or within the league.

Ferreira who has been with FC Dallas since he was 8 years old and his father played for the team, leaves the club with 163 MLS regular season appearances, 53 goals (2nd in club history), and 34 assists (tied for 7th in club history with Bobby Rhine).

“On behalf of everyone at FC Dallas, I want to thank Jesús Ferreira for his contributions to our club. From his time in our Academy to becoming one of the top players in MLS, Jesús has made a tremendous impact on our organization. His dedication and goal-scoring prowess will always be an important part of our history. On a personal level, I’ve really enjoyed the relationship I’ve had with both him and his father, David, who is one of the greatest players to ever play for FC Dallas. Jesús has left a similar legacy.” FC Dallas President Dan Hun

Ferreira signed as a Homegrown player with FC Dallas in 2016. He made his MLS debut in June 2017, scoring his first professional goal in the match. At 16 years and 161 days, he became the youngest player in FC Dallas history to play and score, and the second-youngest player to score in MLS history. In 2022, he became the club’s first-ever Homegrown Designated Player.

In 2022, Ferreira tied the club’s single-season record with 18 goals (Jason Kreis and Kenny Cooper Jr) and was named MLS Young Player of the Year (second at FC Dallas. Ferreira also was named to the MLS Best XI and topped the league’s 22 Under 22 list.

Chú joins Dallas after three seasons with Seattle Sounders FC, where he made 94 appearances across all competitions. Prior to joining Seattle, Chú made 38 professional appearances for Grêmio and was on loan at Série A side Ceará Sporting Club between 2019 and 2021, recording five goals across all competitions.

With this move, FC Dallas moves to the 2 DP, 4 U22 slot roster format. This nets FC Dallas an extra $2 mil in GAM for the 2025 season.

“Léo is a young winger with a lot of speed and he’s had good seasons with Seattle. When we were discussing this deal with Seattle, we felt that Léo is someone who can help us be more vertical and more aggressive since he can really hurt teams with his speed. With his contributions in the final third, I think he will be a great addition for us.” FC Dallas CSO André Zanotta

3rd Degree’s Take

While I was on board with the idea of selling Jesus Ferreira to clear his DP slot and salary – I wrote about it being important back in October – I am disappointed in the return in the trade. Ferreira is a player who in previous windows had arranged sales, one for as much as $12 million, only to have them deals quashed by MLS or FCD (one of them last year in the misguided “we can make the playoffs” push).

Now due to that poor roster mismanagement, the club only gets $1.5 mil in guaranteed GAM in return – plus an incentive-driven $800k more if the injury-plagued Ferreira ever starts scoring again – and some small pieces are thrown in? This isn’t even the $3 mil in GAM they should have gotten.

So yes, important to be ruthless and move forward but this is a fumble on the assets in return.