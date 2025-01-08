Real Madrid returns to Dallas Cup 2025 Super Group

The Dallas Cup has announced the return of Real Madrid to the Gordon Jago Super Group for the 2025 Dallas Cup. The 2025 edition of the tournament will be played April 13 through April 20.

Real Madrid remains the only Spanish club to have claimed the prestigious Super Group “Boot & Ball” trophy, securing back-to-back titles in 1993 and 1994. The 1993 squad was coached by legendary manager Rafa Benitez and their 1994 championship run was highlighted by a final’s hat-trick by Madrid legend Raúl.

In their most recent 2023 Dallas Cup run, Madrid reached the semifinals where they fell 3-2 against eventual champions FC Midtjylland.

With the recent acquisition of the Dallas International Girls Cup, the Dallas Cup is poised to significantly expand in scope and size, as both the boy’s and girls’ brackets will now feature U10 through U19 age divisions. Selection for the 2025 Dallas Cup presented by Coca-Cola is underway. Teams looking to join the action can still apply at DallasCup.org while the selection committee reviews applications

Announced 2025 Super Group Teams

Real Madrid

Newcastle United

Eintracht Frankfurt

FC Midtjylland

São Paulo FC