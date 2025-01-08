Texoma FC hires Adam Lewis as goalkeeper coach

Texoma FC has announced Adam Lewis as the club’s first-team goalkeeper coach. Lewis most recently worked at Sting SC.

Lewis has worked coaching gigs at FC Tulsa, Inter Miami Academy, and Southern Methodist University. Lewis holds a UEFA B Goalkeeper, UEFA B, and USSF B license.

“I am delighted to be joining the coaching staff at Texoma FC. The opportunity to work alongside someone with Adrian’s pedigree and the opportunity to bring professional sport to the Texoma area was one I couldn’t pass up. I can’t wait to get started and give the Texoma area a high level of soccer and sport that they can call their own. ”

Lews is origioanlly from Birmingham, England.

Texoma FC is proud to announce Adam Lewis as First Team Goalkeeper Coach.



Lewis’ two decades of coaching experience have seen him coach for the likes of Inter Miami Academy, FC Tulsa, SMU, and Sting Soccer Club.



For full press release, visit https://t.co/TSFSm0Nmjs pic.twitter.com/ErdGgsOWfQ — Texoma FC (@TexomaFC2023) January 7, 2025