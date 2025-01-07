FC Dallas extends Bernard Kamungo

FC Dallas has signed winger Bernard Kamungo to a three-year contract extension (through 2027) with club options for 2028 and 2029. Kamungo will not occupy an international roster spot, having obtained U.S. citizenship in May 2022.

Kamungo joined FC Dallas affiliate North Texas SC on March 25, 2021, after being spotted by Eric Quill, then North Texas SC coach, at an open tryout. Kamungo played 52 matches for North Texas SC, scoring 22 goals and recording seven assists for Los Toritos before signing a four-year contract with FC Dallas.