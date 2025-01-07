Categories FC Dallas

FC Dallas 2025 preseason schedule announced

FC Dallas announced its preseason schedule today ahead of the 2025 MLS season. In addition to training at Toyota Soccer Center in Frisco, Texas, FC Dallas will hold a training camp at the Pine Cliffs Resort in Algarve, Portugal, from January 19th to the 31st. 

FC Dallas Preseason Schedule 2025

DateEvent
January 11Players report for physcials
January 13-18Training Camp in Frisco
January 19FCD departs for Portugal
TBDFriendly 1
TBDFriendly 2
January 31Return to Dallas and resume training camp.
February 4Game vs Houston Dynamo
February 12FC Tulsa (USL-C)
February 12Cocktails & Cleats 2025
February 15Game @ Atlanta United
February 222025 Season begins at Houston Dynamo

