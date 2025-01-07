FC Dallas 2025 preseason schedule announced

FC Dallas announced its preseason schedule today ahead of the 2025 MLS season. In addition to training at Toyota Soccer Center in Frisco, Texas, FC Dallas will hold a training camp at the Pine Cliffs Resort in Algarve, Portugal, from January 19th to the 31st.

FC Dallas Preseason Schedule 2025

Date Event January 11 Players report for physcials January 13-18 Training Camp in Frisco January 19 FCD departs for Portugal TBD Friendly 1 TBD Friendly 2 January 31 Return to Dallas and resume training camp. February 4 Game vs Houston Dynamo February 12 FC Tulsa (USL-C) February 12 Cocktails & Cleats 2025 February 15 Game @ Atlanta United February 22 2025 Season begins at Houston Dynamo