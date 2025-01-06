Moore and Ferreira called into US Men’s National Team’s January camp

FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira and defender Shaq Moore have been called up to the U.S. Men’s National Team’s January Camp, which will be held from January 7th to the 22nd. This is the first January camp, usually for fringe players and newcomers in the pool, under new coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Dallas acquired Shaq Moore in December from Nashville SC. Moore joined the FC Dallas Academy in 2014 before heading overseas.

Ferreira and Moore are two of 23 MLS-based players called into camp. The training camp begins Jan. 7 in Fort Lauderdale, with the team opening its 2025 schedule against Venezuela on Jan. 18 at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdaleat 2 pm CT. The match will be broadcast live on TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max, and Peacock, with Spanish-language audio available on Fútbol de Primera radio.

The US will then head to Orlando for a friendly against Costa Rica on Jan. 22 at Inter&Co Stadium. Kickoff is at 6 pm CT. TNT, truTV, Universo, Max, and Peacock will show the match live, with Spanish-language audio provided by Fútbol de Primera radio.

DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (4): Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 0/0), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 2/0), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids; 29/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 0/0), George Campbell (CF Montréal; 0/0), DeJuan Jones (Columbus Crew; 8/0), Shaq Moore (FC Dallas; 19/1) , Jalen Neal (CF Montréal; 6/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 66/1), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 30/3), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; 4/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 41/3)

MIDFIELDERS (4): Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami; 1/0), Emeka Eneli (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 1/0), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; 1/0)

FORWARDS (7): Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC; 0/0), Caden Clark (CF Montréal; 0/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 23/15) , Brian Gutiérrez (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Matko Miljevic (Unattached; 0/0), Indiana Vassilev (St. Louis CITY; 0/0), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps; 1/0)