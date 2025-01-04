FCD’s U17 keeper Josue Fuentes named to Honduras U17 January roster

FC Dallas’ U17 keeper Josue Fuentes has been named to the January “micro-cycle” roster by Honduras head coach Israel Canales in preparation for the 2025 Concacaf U-17 Men’s Qualifiers.

The Concacaf competition will take place February 7-16, 2025, across six venues and include the participation of 35 Concacaf Member Associations. The Concacaf tourney will serve as the qualification for the FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifying competition in November of this year.

Fuentes is listed as Eliezer Fuentes in the Insagra graphic below.