One week from camp, questions abound at FC Dallas

FC Dallas opens their 2025 training camp on January 13th this year with players reporting on the 11th. That makes for a 6-week camp to opening day on February 22nd so there’s plenty of time for moves. But with camp roughly a week away, there are lots of roster questions that need answering.

These questions range from massive and earthshaking down to small and detail-oriented. I’ll refresh my complete roster construction when camp opens and again when the season starts. Meanwhile, you can Roster Dance if you want to.

First, some important dates.

Most Euro windows (outgoing) are roughly the month of January, give or take. The MLS transfer window (incoming players) opens on Jan. 31 and runs to April 23rd.

Yes, the MLS window starts late and runs long. Most opening windows are longer but I still think the MLS primary window should open on January 1st.

Let’s get into the questions. And no, I don’t have answers, just educated guesses. Listen to the pod for an in-depth discussion.

Big Questions

Jesus Ferreira sale/trade? We went deep into this on the Pod. Paul Arriola contract dump? I talked about why back in October. Sebastien Lletget trade? FCD is rumored to have shopped him around. Petar Musa & Alan Velasco sale rumors? FCD would move from mid-rebuild to complete rebuild.

Medium Questions

One more center back? So Andre Zanotta said. Is Asier Illarramendi re-signing? How is Paxton Pomkal‘s health? Maybe we need camp to know? How bad is the Geovane Jesus injury setback? Moore trade means probably bad, even really bad.

Small Questions

Where is the Diego Garcia signing? Get it done. NTSC hybrid to homegrown: Anthony Ramirez, Malachi Molina, and/or Daniel Baran? Another outgoing loan after Carl Sainté? We think one more is coming. Who is left back #2? Is it Nolan Norris or someone not yet signed? 3rd keeper? Is Antonio Carrera #2 with Micheal Collodi #3 OR a vetern GK #2 & AC #3?

Will any of these questions be answered by opening day?

Stay tuned.