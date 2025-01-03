One week from camp, questions abound at FC Dallas

FC Dallas opens their 2025 training camp on January 13th this year with players reporting on the 11th. That makes for a 6-week camp to opening day on February 22nd so there’s plenty of time for moves. But with camp roughly a week away, there are lots of roster questions that need answering.
These questions range from massive and earthshaking down to small and detail-oriented. I’ll refresh my complete roster construction when camp opens and again when the season starts. Meanwhile, you can Roster Dance if you want to.
First, some important dates.
- Most Euro windows (outgoing) are roughly the month of January, give or take.
- The MLS transfer window (incoming players) opens on Jan. 31 and runs to April 23rd.
Yes, the MLS window starts late and runs long. Most opening windows are longer but I still think the MLS primary window should open on January 1st.
Let’s get into the questions. And no, I don’t have answers, just educated guesses. Listen to the pod for an in-depth discussion.
Big Questions
- Jesus Ferreira sale/trade? We went deep into this on the Pod.
- Paul Arriola contract dump? I talked about why back in October.
- Sebastien Lletget trade? FCD is rumored to have shopped him around.
- Petar Musa & Alan Velasco sale rumors? FCD would move from mid-rebuild to complete rebuild.
Medium Questions
- One more center back? So Andre Zanotta said.
- Is Asier Illarramendi re-signing?
- How is Paxton Pomkal‘s health? Maybe we need camp to know?
- How bad is the Geovane Jesus injury setback? Moore trade means probably bad, even really bad.
Small Questions
- Where is the Diego Garcia signing? Get it done.
- NTSC hybrid to homegrown: Anthony Ramirez, Malachi Molina, and/or Daniel Baran?
- Another outgoing loan after Carl Sainté? We think one more is coming.
- Who is left back #2? Is it Nolan Norris or someone not yet signed?
- 3rd keeper? Is Antonio Carrera #2 with Micheal Collodi #3 OR a vetern GK #2 & AC #3?
Will any of these questions be answered by opening day?
Stay tuned.
2 Comments
Any Patrickson Delgado update?
Looking like he’s out at this point. No signs of return.