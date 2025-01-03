FCD loans Carl Sainté to Phoenix Rising

FC Dallas has loaned Haitian midfielder Carl Sainté to USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC for the 2025 season. In Phoenix, Sainté will be reunited with former North Texas SC coach Pa-Modou Kah.

Sainté first joined the FCD organization on loan to North Texas SC from New Mexico United. He was later purchased from NMU for NTSC. Initially a holding mid, Sainté signed with FC Dallas in March of 2024 after showing well as a center back. Sainté has played 6 times for FC Dallas in league play.

Since debuting with the Haitian senior team in 2022, Sainté has made 19 appearances.

3rd Degree’s Take

Good move. This is a player with some potential that needs development and a lot of game time. Yet he already exceeds the North Texas SC level.

We think Sainté’s MLS-level future is going to be at center back and hope that’s the spot he plays for Phoenix.

Since a right of recall wasn’t mentioned, we’ll assume – until we learn differently – that there isn’t one. It sounds like there is a buy option as well so this might be a shop window type loan.

We have loaned Carl Sainté to USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC for the 2025 season. pic.twitter.com/6vYj1Ak1vR — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) January 3, 2025