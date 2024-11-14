Same, same or new, new? Roster building for FC Dallas 2025

If you’ve been around these parts for a time, then you will likely be familiar with the roster model I use off season construction of the FC Dallas roster as we move from one season to the next. It helps me define the holes in the FCD roster and what kinds of players they might be targeting.

The model uses 3 strikers, 4 wingers (2 each side), 2 attacking-mids, 2 linking-mids, 3 holding-mids, 2 outside backs on each side, 5 center backs, 3 goalkeepers, and 5 miscellaneous players.

As I worked up this roster, it started to look like 2025 may very well look a lot like the 2024 team.

Things We Know

The end of season moves came out this week, so we have a bunch of names under contract as well as a few players FC Dallas is in discussions with. Here’s are some specifics we know.

1. FC Dallas is negotiating with Asier Illarramendi, Jimmy Maurer, Patrickson Delgado, and Ruan.



2. The club is waiting for long term prognosis on Paxton Pomykal.



3. Andre Zanotta said Anthony Ramirez and Tarik Scott will be with the first team. Scott alraedy was, so we assume he means Ramirez will be announced as a Homegrown but also both will actually be in the 30 man roster.

4. We know FCD is looking for a center back, they tried to sign one last window. And they have said as much since.

5. FCD’s first round Super Draft pick will almost certainly make the roster.

6. The team really needs to sign Diego Garcia from North Texas SC and I can only barely queeze him in. Let alone room for anyone else.

7. MLS roster’s can carry an extra 31st player and any extra Homegrows that it wants (aka 32 and up on the roster).

Buzz’s FC Dallas Roster Build Model for 2025

Homegrowns are in red.

Decision Points are in purple.

Players FCD says they are negotiating with are in green.

Ros No. End of 2024 Roster Spot Start of 2025? 1 Petar Musa F 1 Petar Musa 2 Logan Farrington F 2 Logan Farrington 3 Tarik Scott F 3 Tarik Scott 4 Alan Velasco W 1 Alan Velasco 5 Jesus Ferreira W 2 Jesus Ferreira 6 Paul Ariola W 3 Paul Ariola 7 Bernard Kamungo W 4 Bernard Kamungo 8 Sebastian Lletget AM 1 Sebastian Lletget 9 Tsiki Ntsabeleng AM 2 Tsiki Ntsabeleng 10 Paxton Pomykal? LM 1 Healthy? 11 Tomas Pondeca LM 2 Tomas Pondeca 12 Asier Illarramendi? DM 1 Negotiating 13 Show Cafumana DM 2 Show Cafumana 14 Marco Farfan LB 1 Marco Farfan 15 Sam Junqua LB 2 Sam Junqua 16 TAM/GAM CB? CB 1 A lefty, I hope. 17 Sebastien Ibeagha CB 2 Sebastien Ibeagha 18 Nkosi Tafari CB 3 Nkosi Tafari 19 Carl Sainte CB 4 Carl Sainte 20 Young CB? CB 5 Draft pick maybe? 21 Geovane Jesus RB 1 Geovane Jesus 22 Ruan? RB 2 Negotiating 23 Maarten Paes G 1 Maarten Paes 24 Antonio Carrera G 2 Antonio Carrera 25 Jimmy Maurer? G 3 Negotiating 26 Anthony Ramirez W 5 Anthony Ramirez 27 Enes Sali W 6 Enes Sali 28 Nolan Norris D/M Nolan Norris 29 Herbert Endeley RB 3 Herbert Endeley 30 Patrickson Delgado? AM 3 Buy or loan renew? 31 Diego Garcia? LM 3 Sign him!! 32 Ale Urzua Extra HG Ale Urzua

Same Verse or No?

You see what I mean? Depending on how agressive FCD gets, we could be looking at pretty much the same team as 2024 except for maybe a center back starter and a draft pick. Maybe Diego Garcia? Maybe Paxton Pomykal returns? Some other new homegrown? They do think “this is a playoff roster.”

Or maybe not? Do you expect them to be agressive and start moving some parts?

Time will tell, I suppose.