Same, same or new, new? Roster building for FC Dallas 2025

If you’ve been around these parts for a time, then you will likely be familiar with the roster model I use off season construction of the FC Dallas roster as we move from one season to the next. It helps me define the holes in the FCD roster and what kinds of players they might be targeting.
The model uses 3 strikers, 4 wingers (2 each side), 2 attacking-mids, 2 linking-mids, 3 holding-mids, 2 outside backs on each side, 5 center backs, 3 goalkeepers, and 5 miscellaneous players.
As I worked up this roster, it started to look like 2025 may very well look a lot like the 2024 team.
Things We Know
The end of season moves came out this week, so we have a bunch of names under contract as well as a few players FC Dallas is in discussions with. Here’s are some specifics we know.
1. FC Dallas is negotiating with Asier Illarramendi, Jimmy Maurer, Patrickson Delgado, and Ruan.
2. The club is waiting for long term prognosis on Paxton Pomykal.
3. Andre Zanotta said Anthony Ramirez and Tarik Scott will be with the first team. Scott alraedy was, so we assume he means Ramirez will be announced as a Homegrown but also both will actually be in the 30 man roster.
4. We know FCD is looking for a center back, they tried to sign one last window. And they have said as much since.
5. FCD’s first round Super Draft pick will almost certainly make the roster.
6. The team really needs to sign Diego Garcia from North Texas SC and I can only barely queeze him in. Let alone room for anyone else.
7. MLS roster’s can carry an extra 31st player and any extra Homegrows that it wants (aka 32 and up on the roster).
Buzz’s FC Dallas Roster Build Model for 2025
Homegrowns are in red.
Decision Points are in purple.
Players FCD says they are negotiating with are in green.
|Ros No.
|End of 2024
|Roster Spot
|Start of 2025?
|1
|Petar Musa
|F 1
|Petar Musa
|2
|Logan Farrington
|F 2
|Logan Farrington
|3
|Tarik Scott
|F 3
|Tarik Scott
|4
|Alan Velasco
|W 1
|Alan Velasco
|5
|Jesus Ferreira
|W 2
|Jesus Ferreira
|6
|Paul Ariola
|W 3
|Paul Ariola
|7
|Bernard Kamungo
|W 4
|Bernard Kamungo
|8
|Sebastian Lletget
|AM 1
|Sebastian Lletget
|9
|Tsiki Ntsabeleng
|AM 2
|Tsiki Ntsabeleng
|10
|Paxton Pomykal?
|LM 1
|Healthy?
|11
|Tomas Pondeca
|LM 2
|Tomas Pondeca
|12
|Asier Illarramendi?
|DM 1
|Negotiating
|13
|Show Cafumana
|DM 2
|Show Cafumana
|14
|Marco Farfan
|LB 1
|Marco Farfan
|15
|Sam Junqua
|LB 2
|Sam Junqua
|16
|TAM/GAM CB?
|CB 1
|A lefty, I hope.
|17
|Sebastien Ibeagha
|CB 2
|Sebastien Ibeagha
|18
|Nkosi Tafari
|CB 3
|Nkosi Tafari
|19
|Carl Sainte
|CB 4
|Carl Sainte
|20
|Young CB?
|CB 5
|Draft pick maybe?
|21
|Geovane Jesus
|RB 1
|Geovane Jesus
|22
|Ruan?
|RB 2
|Negotiating
|23
|Maarten Paes
|G 1
|Maarten Paes
|24
|Antonio Carrera
|G 2
|Antonio Carrera
|25
|Jimmy Maurer?
|G 3
|Negotiating
|26
|Anthony Ramirez
|W 5
|Anthony Ramirez
|27
|Enes Sali
|W 6
|Enes Sali
|28
|Nolan Norris
|D/M
|Nolan Norris
|29
|Herbert Endeley
|RB 3
|Herbert Endeley
|30
|Patrickson Delgado?
|AM 3
|Buy or loan renew?
|31
|Diego Garcia?
|LM 3
|Sign him!!
|32
|Ale Urzua
|Extra HG
|Ale Urzua
Same Verse or No?
You see what I mean? Depending on how agressive FCD gets, we could be looking at pretty much the same team as 2024 except for maybe a center back starter and a draft pick. Maybe Diego Garcia? Maybe Paxton Pomykal returns? Some other new homegrown? They do think “this is a playoff roster.”
Or maybe not? Do you expect them to be agressive and start moving some parts?
Time will tell, I suppose.
2 Comments
I expect the half capacity stadium to set the tone for the next few years. Half attendance means half the income, I know they cannot get to half the budget, but they’ll try!
The owners are notoriously cheap when it comes to spending their own money, why expect anything different when they can only make (about) half of what they usually do. They’ve offset the loss by skyrocketing ticket prices, mine are more than 50% higher and much worse seat locations during the remodel.
Look, those idiots thought this was a playoff capable roster in 24 and it only blew up in their faces due to injuries. Had we made the playoffs “we were so close and we’ll try harder next year” would be the same platitude we’ve always heard.
Hunt bros don’t seem to acknowledge that winning = money regarding fcd. If they did, they’d act like big boy owners and actually try to win every year. Instead they try to make the playoffs and make profit.
Don’t believe anything Dan Hunt says, he’s a liar. We’ve been lied to repeatedly on multiple subjects for a decade now.
Selling Jesus turns this all upside-down. It would trigger a few internal MLS trades I expect, making some of those existing contracts less secure roster spots.