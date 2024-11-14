Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Same, same or new, new? Roster building for FC Dallas 2025

by Buzz Carrick

If you’ve been around these parts for a time, then you will likely be familiar with the roster model I use off season construction of the FC Dallas roster as we move from one season to the next. It helps me define the holes in the FCD roster and what kinds of players they might be targeting.

The model uses 3 strikers, 4 wingers (2 each side), 2 attacking-mids, 2 linking-mids, 3 holding-mids, 2 outside backs on each side, 5 center backs, 3 goalkeepers, and 5 miscellaneous players.

As I worked up this roster, it started to look like 2025 may very well look a lot like the 2024 team.

Things We Know

The end of season moves came out this week, so we have a bunch of names under contract as well as a few players FC Dallas is in discussions with. Here’s are some specifics we know.

1. FC Dallas is negotiating with Asier Illarramendi, Jimmy Maurer, Patrickson Delgado, and Ruan.

2. The club is waiting for long term prognosis on Paxton Pomykal.

3. Andre Zanotta said Anthony Ramirez and Tarik Scott will be with the first team. Scott alraedy was, so we assume he means Ramirez will be announced as a Homegrown but also both will actually be in the 30 man roster.

4. We know FCD is looking for a center back, they tried to sign one last window. And they have said as much since.

5. FCD’s first round Super Draft pick will almost certainly make the roster.

6. The team really needs to sign Diego Garcia from North Texas SC and I can only barely queeze him in. Let alone room for anyone else.

7. MLS roster’s can carry an extra 31st player and any extra Homegrows that it wants (aka 32 and up on the roster).

Buzz’s FC Dallas Roster Build Model for 2025

Homegrowns are in red.
Decision Points are in purple.
Players FCD says they are negotiating with are in green.

Ros No.End of 2024Roster SpotStart of 2025?
1Petar MusaF 1Petar Musa
2Logan FarringtonF 2Logan Farrington
3Tarik ScottF 3Tarik Scott
4Alan VelascoW 1Alan Velasco
5Jesus FerreiraW 2Jesus Ferreira
6Paul AriolaW 3Paul Ariola
7Bernard KamungoW 4Bernard Kamungo
8Sebastian LletgetAM 1Sebastian Lletget
9Tsiki NtsabelengAM 2Tsiki Ntsabeleng
10Paxton Pomykal?LM 1Healthy?
11Tomas PondecaLM 2Tomas Pondeca
12Asier Illarramendi?DM 1Negotiating
13Show CafumanaDM 2Show Cafumana
14Marco FarfanLB 1Marco Farfan
15Sam JunquaLB 2Sam Junqua
16TAM/GAM CB?CB 1A lefty, I hope.
17Sebastien IbeaghaCB 2Sebastien Ibeagha
18Nkosi TafariCB 3Nkosi Tafari
19Carl SainteCB 4Carl Sainte
20Young CB?CB 5Draft pick maybe?
21Geovane JesusRB 1Geovane Jesus
22Ruan?RB 2Negotiating
23Maarten PaesG 1Maarten Paes
24Antonio CarreraG 2Antonio Carrera
25Jimmy Maurer?G 3Negotiating
26Anthony RamirezW 5Anthony Ramirez
27Enes SaliW 6Enes Sali
28Nolan NorrisD/MNolan Norris
29Herbert EndeleyRB 3Herbert Endeley
30Patrickson Delgado?AM 3Buy or loan renew?
31Diego Garcia?LM 3Sign him!!
32Ale UrzuaExtra HGAle Urzua

Same Verse or No?

You see what I mean? Depending on how agressive FCD gets, we could be looking at pretty much the same team as 2024 except for maybe a center back starter and a draft pick. Maybe Diego Garcia? Maybe Paxton Pomykal returns? Some other new homegrown? They do think “this is a playoff roster.”

Or maybe not? Do you expect them to be agressive and start moving some parts?

Time will tell, I suppose.

  1. I expect the half capacity stadium to set the tone for the next few years. Half attendance means half the income, I know they cannot get to half the budget, but they’ll try!

    The owners are notoriously cheap when it comes to spending their own money, why expect anything different when they can only make (about) half of what they usually do. They’ve offset the loss by skyrocketing ticket prices, mine are more than 50% higher and much worse seat locations during the remodel.

    Look, those idiots thought this was a playoff capable roster in 24 and it only blew up in their faces due to injuries. Had we made the playoffs “we were so close and we’ll try harder next year” would be the same platitude we’ve always heard.

    Hunt bros don’t seem to acknowledge that winning = money regarding fcd. If they did, they’d act like big boy owners and actually try to win every year. Instead they try to make the playoffs and make profit.

    Don’t believe anything Dan Hunt says, he’s a liar. We’ve been lied to repeatedly on multiple subjects for a decade now.

  2. Selling Jesus turns this all upside-down. It would trigger a few internal MLS trades I expect, making some of those existing contracts less secure roster spots.

