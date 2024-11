A press conference has been scheduled for 10 am on November 19th to announced the launch of a USL Championship franchise coming to Garland. The team is expected to begin play in 2027.

Speakers include…

The Honorable Mayor (of Garland) Scott LeMay,

USL Deputy Chief Executive Officer Justin Papadakis

USL Dallas Co-Founders Matt Valentine and Sam Morton.

City Manager Judson Rex will also be in attendance as will Garland City Council members and other business leaders.

