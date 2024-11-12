FC Dallas announces end of 2024 contract moves

FC Dallas has announced the 2024 end-of-season contract moves. We took a shot at predicting the moves at the end of the regular season if you would like to see how we did.

Options Declined

Eugene Ansah

Liam Fraser *

Omar Gonzalez *

Malik Henry-Scott

Amet Korca

Isaiah Parker

Dante Sealy

Ema Twumasi *

*Free agent with contract option declined.

Options Picked Up

Antonio Carrera

Herbert Endeley

Logan Farrington

Sebastien Ibeagha

Sam Junqua

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Nkosi Tafari

Loan Ending, FCD Negotiating

Patrickson Delago

FC Dallas says they are negotiating with Delgado.

Out of Contract, Free Agent

Jimmy Maurer

Ruan

FCD says they are talking to both Maurer and Ruan.

Out of Contract, FCD retains MLS rights

Asier Illarramendi

Players Already Under Contract for 2025

Paul Arriola

Geovane Jesus

Marco Farfan

Jesus Ferreira

Bernard Kamungo

Sebastian Lletget

Petar Musa

Maarten Paes

Enes Sali

Alan Velasco

“Show” Cafumana

Paxton Pomykal

Carl Sainte

Tomas Pondeca

Nolan Norris

Tarik Scott

Ale Urzua