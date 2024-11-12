FC Dallas announces end of 2024 contract moves

FC Dallas has announced the 2024 end-of-season contract moves. We took a shot at predicting the moves at the end of the regular season if you would like to see how we did.
Options Declined
- Eugene Ansah
- Liam Fraser *
- Omar Gonzalez *
- Malik Henry-Scott
- Amet Korca
- Isaiah Parker
- Dante Sealy
- Ema Twumasi *
*Free agent with contract option declined.
Options Picked Up
- Antonio Carrera
- Herbert Endeley
- Logan Farrington
- Sebastien Ibeagha
- Sam Junqua
- Tsiki Ntsabeleng
- Nkosi Tafari
Loan Ending, FCD Negotiating
- Patrickson Delago
FC Dallas says they are negotiating with Delgado.
Out of Contract, Free Agent
- Jimmy Maurer
- Ruan
FCD says they are talking to both Maurer and Ruan.
Out of Contract, FCD retains MLS rights
- Asier Illarramendi
Players Already Under Contract for 2025
- Paul Arriola
- Geovane Jesus
- Marco Farfan
- Jesus Ferreira
- Bernard Kamungo
- Sebastian Lletget
- Petar Musa
- Maarten Paes
- Enes Sali
- Alan Velasco
- “Show” Cafumana
- Paxton Pomykal
- Carl Sainte
- Tomas Pondeca
- Nolan Norris
- Tarik Scott
- Ale Urzua
Sure hope that price-tag on Ibeagha doesn’t prevent them from getting a top-end CB