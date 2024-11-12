Categories FC Dallas

FC Dallas announces end of 2024 contract moves

by Buzz Carrick1 Comment on FC Dallas announces end of 2024 contract moves

FC Dallas has announced the 2024 end-of-season contract moves. We took a shot at predicting the moves at the end of the regular season if you would like to see how we did.

Options Declined

  • Eugene Ansah
  • Liam Fraser *
  • Omar Gonzalez *
  • Malik Henry-Scott
  • Amet Korca
  • Isaiah Parker
  • Dante Sealy
  • Ema Twumasi *

*Free agent with contract option declined.

Options Picked Up

  • Antonio Carrera
  • Herbert Endeley
  • Logan Farrington
  • Sebastien Ibeagha
  • Sam Junqua
  • Tsiki Ntsabeleng
  • Nkosi Tafari

Loan Ending, FCD Negotiating

  • Patrickson Delago

FC Dallas says they are negotiating with Delgado.

Out of Contract, Free Agent

  • Jimmy Maurer
  • Ruan

FCD says they are talking to both Maurer and Ruan.

Out of Contract, FCD retains MLS rights

  • Asier Illarramendi

Players Already Under Contract for 2025

  • Paul Arriola
  • Geovane Jesus
  • Marco Farfan
  • Jesus Ferreira
  • Bernard Kamungo
  • Sebastian Lletget
  • Petar Musa
  • Maarten Paes
  • Enes Sali
  • Alan Velasco
  • “Show” Cafumana
  • Paxton Pomykal
  • Carl Sainte
  • Tomas Pondeca
  • Nolan Norris
  • Tarik Scott
  • Ale Urzua

