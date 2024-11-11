Match Photos: MLS Next Pro Cup, North Texas SC vs Philadelphia Union II

North Texas SC brought home the 2nd trophy in 5 seasons last night winning the 2024 MLS Next Pro Cup over Philadelphia Union II. Daniel McCullough was on hand to bring us the pics. And wow, did he.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter X @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

Let’s start with the biggy I shared post-game on social media, the game-winner.

Pedrinho nets the game-winner with a heel flick in the MLS Next Pro Cup against Philadelphia Union 2 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Bernard Kamungo delivers the MLS Next Pro Cup prior to the final against Philadelphia Union 2 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC goalkeeper Michael Collodi (30) punts the ball upfield in the MLS Next Pro Cup against Philadelphia Union 2 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC winger Enes Sali (99) cuts inside in the MLS Next Pro Cup against Philadelphia Union 2 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC striker Logan Farrington (23) splits two defenders in the MLS Next Pro Cup against Philadelphia Union 2 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC winger Pedrinho (10) shoots toward goal in the MLS Next Pro Cup against Philadelphia Union 2 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC striker Logan Farrington (23) takes a free kick in the MLS Next Pro Cup against Philadelphia Union 2 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC fans chant during the MLS Next Pro Cup against Philadelphia Union 2 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC midfielder Carl Sainte (18) steals the ball in the MLS Next Pro Cup against Philadelphia Union 2 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC defender Herbert Endeley (27) passes back to the goalie in the MLS Next Pro Cup against Philadelphia Union 2 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC winger Enes Sali (99) celebrates his game-tying goal in the MLS Next Pro Cup against Philadelphia Union 2 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC defender Nolan Norris (32) sends a long pass up the field in the MLS Next Pro Cup against Philadelphia Union 2 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC goalkeeper Michael Collodi (30) flicks the ball over the opposing player in the MLS Next Pro Cup against Philadelphia Union 2 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC defender Nico Gordon (5) steals the ball in the MLS Next Pro Cup against Philadelphia Union 2 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC winger Pedrinho (10) flicks the ball into the box in the MLS Next Pro Cup against Philadelphia Union 2 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC striker Logan Farrington (23) protects the ball in the MLS Next Pro Cup against Philadelphia Union 2 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC midfielder Carl Sainte (18) passes across the field in the MLS Next Pro Cup against Philadelphia Union 2 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC defender Herbert Endeley (27) wins the header in the MLS Next Pro Cup against Philadelphia Union 2 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC lifts the MLS Next Pro Cup following the final against Philadelphia Union 2 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Confetti falls as the North Texas SC players and staff celebrate at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)