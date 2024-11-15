Danish Superliga Champions FC Midtjylland return for Dallas Cup 2025

The Dallas Cup has announces the return of former Super Group champions FC Midtjylland to the 2025 tournament. The 2025 Dallas Cup will be played April 13th through April 20th.

This will be the 3nd straight year competing in the Dallas Cup for FC Midtjylland. In their 2023 debut they won the Gordon Jago Super Group title. With the win, FC Midtjylland became the first Danish team to lift the coveted Super Group “Boot & Ball” trophy.

In 2024, FC Midtjylland returned to defend their Super Group title but failed to advance out of their group.

FC Midtjylland wins the 2023 Dallas Cup Super Group Title. (Courtesy Dallas Cup)

Announced 2025 Super Group Teams

FC Midtjylland

São Paulo FC