USL Dallas announcement event, what we learned about Garland’s new team

The City of Garland and the United Soccer League (USL) today announced that USL Dallas will be the new professional soccer team in Dallas beginning play in the USL Championship in 2027.

USL Dallas is led by co-founders Matt Valentine and Sam Morton, who met on a local soccer field as children. Matt Valentine – a Dallas-based entrepreneur with over 25 years in corporate finance, capital markets, and investment strategy – will be leading the club’s strategic direction across business and sporting operations. Co-founder and long-time radio executive, Sam Morton, will serve as the Chief Commercial Officer to lead the development of the club’s business operations, including marketing, communications, sponsorship, merchandising, and ticketing.

USL Dallas Announcement (left to right) Co-Founder Sam Morton, Co-Founder Matt Valentine, Garland Mayor Scott LeMay, and USL Deputy Chief Executive Officer Justin Papadakis. November 19, 2024. (Buzz Carrick, 3rd Degree)

“We are thrilled to bring men’s professional soccer to the City of Garland and welcome USL Dallas to the USL Championship,” said Justin Papadakis, USL Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Real Estate Officer. “Dallas has an incredibly passionate soccer culture, and adding a men’s professional club is a natural extension of the USL’s vision to grow the sport at all levels. We’re confident that the partnership with USL Dallas and the City of Garland will provide significant economic benefits and contribute to a stronger, more vibrant North Texas community.”

USL Deputy Chief Executive Officer Justin Papadakis speaks at the USL Dallas launch announcement in Garland, Texas, November 19, 2024.

“This is a dream come true for us,” said Valentine, Chairman and Co-Founder of USL Dallas. “We’re committed to using this team as a platform to give back to the community, inspire young athletes, and foster a new level of excitement and unity across North Texas.”

“Soccer is the most exciting and most-watched sport in the world,” said Morton. “My goal is to establish a lasting legacy for soccer in North Texas and I want USL Dallas to be the top choice for soccer fans in the region.”

Valentine and Morton are joined in the founders group by friends Luther Ott and Dan McAlone.

“In Garland, we want to provide the best quality of life for our residents and visitors — a destination for all to live, work and play,” said Mayor Scott LeMay. “We feel confident this opportunity will not only bring unforgettable experiences but also drive future economic growth and create connections across the community and metroplex.”

Honorable Mayor Scott LeMay of Garland speaks at the USL Dallas launch announcement in Garland, Texas, November 19, 2024.

Rapid Fire Q&A with USL Dallas Co-Founder Matt Valentine

Buzz Carrick, 3rd Degree: “Mayor LeMay said Garland was first working on this project in 2021, when did you guys get involved?”

USL Dallas Co-Founder Matt Valentine: “In 2023. I tried to buy the USL team in Las Vegas and move it to Dallas but the league didn’t want that to happen. And so they said, ‘if you’d like to start a team in Dallas, that there’s an opportunity’.”

Carrick: “Speaking of coming to Dallas any concerns about Donnie Nelson having the Bold franchise right out there as a possible team, even competition for you, in this market?”

Valentine: “Not really. I’ve talked to Donnie, we’re friends. Yeah, he’s aware of what we’re doing. I think the opportunity in the market is here to bring a team and be successful.”

Carrick: “Even this close to the backyard of FC Dallas is that a concern?”

Valentine: “You know what, we couldn’t do it without FC Dallas. I mean, honestly, a rising tide lifts all boats. They were the pioneers of professional soccer here, but Dallas has 8 million people. And there’s a huge soccer Community here. I grew up playing in the community. It’s well versed with the right demographic for soccer and I think there are markets here.”

Carrick: “Have you had any contact with them officially?”

Valentine: “No.”

Carrick: “What about a stadium? We we know in the soccer world, that revenue control matters, stadium situation matters. You are clearly involved with Garland, what can you tell us about anything at all about a stadium?”

Valentine: “There will be there will be a development with the soccer stadium centering it somewhere in Garland, we’re working on finalizing details and we’ll release things as we get a little further along.”

Carrick: “Do you think that that will be in play by 2027 or something temporary before it’s ready?”

Valentine: “Definitely by 2027.”

Carrick: “Can you give us a timeline on a brand announcement, coach, or technical staff?”

Valentine: “A brand announcement will do sometime in the second quarter of this year. Coach maybe Late 2025, early 2026.”

Carrick: All right, there was a lot of talk about “club for all” in the announcement. So, presumably some kind of Academy or pathway plan will be in place with you guys. Can you talk a little bit about that?

Valentine: “We have designs to have an academy or partner with the local youth club and so we’re still working through it. And hopefully in a year, we’ll have finalized something.”

Carrick: “I know that USL has their own youth setup. Do they do give you any sort of guideline or rules on what kind of set up they want you to have?”

Valentine: “We will have one at one youth team – a under 21 or under 23, some kind of reserve team – but we have bigger designs with the youth club we just haven’t formulated or finalize it yet.”

USL Dallas Co-Founder Matt Valentine speaks at the USL Dallas launch announcement in Garland, Texas, November 19, 2024.

USL Dallas TL;DR

Franchise Name: TBD

Placeholder Name: USL Dallas

Level of play: USL-Championship

Stadium: Coming 2027 in Garland, location TBA

Owners: Matt Valentine, Sam Morton, Luther Ott, and Dan McAlone

Reserve team: Yes, eventually

Youth: Yes, still TBD how

