Trying for their 7th straight NJCAA D3 title and 13th overall, the Thunderducks of Dallas College Richland fell 2-1 in overtime to Mohawk Valley Community College who won their first ever title.

Joseph Min, who was named the Offensive Player of the Tournament, scored the loan Thunderduck goal 2:29 into the 2nd half. Richland’s Alan Rivera and Emmanuel Carmona were named to the All-Tournament Team.

It is Richland’s fifth national runner-up finish in 20 tournament appearances.

Joseph Min (center) was named the Offensive Player of the Tournament. Alan Rivera and Emmanuel Carmona were named to the All-Tournament Team. (Courtesy NJCAA)