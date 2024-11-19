Dallas Brookhaven finishes 3rd in 2024 Women’s D3 NJCAA Championship

Perennial powerhouse Dallas Brookhaven knocked off Suffolk County Community College by a 4-1 score line in the 3rd Place game of the 2024 Women’s D3 NJCAA Championship this weekend. The Bears were ranked #2 most of the season.
Kate Carlson (8′), Elyana Martinez (24′), Alex Goncalves (68′), and Taylor Fleming (72′) gave Brookhaven a 4-0 lead before Suffock could get on the board.
Brookhaven forward Gianna Antovoni and midfielder Maradith Baker were named to the All-Tournament team.
Brookhaven was looking for their 4th straight NJCAA D3 titles and 6th overall.