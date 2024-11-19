Dallas Brookhaven finishes 3rd in 2024 Women’s D3 NJCAA Championship

Perennial powerhouse Dallas Brookhaven knocked off Suffolk County Community College by a 4-1 score line in the 3rd Place game of the 2024 Women’s D3 NJCAA Championship this weekend. The Bears were ranked #2 most of the season.

Kate Carlson (8′), Elyana Martinez (24′), Alex Goncalves (68′), and Taylor Fleming (72′) gave Brookhaven a 4-0 lead before Suffock could get on the board.

Brookhaven forward Gianna Antovoni and midfielder Maradith Baker were named to the All-Tournament team.

Brookhaven was looking for their 4th straight NJCAA D3 titles and 6th overall.

Brookhaven lifts the 3rd place trophy at the NJCAA D3 Championships, November 15, 2024. (Courtesy Dallas Brookhaven)