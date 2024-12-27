FC Dallas nabs Shaq Moore from Nashville SC for a song

FC Dallas has traded for right back Shaquell “Shaq” Moore from Nashville SC in exchange for $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and up to $100,000 in incentive-based GAM. Moore signed a new two-year deal with a one-year club option with FC Dallas. Nashville retains a sell-on percentage of any future transfer of the player outside of MLS.

Moore played about half a season for the FC Dallas Academy in 2014 before joining Huracán in later 2014.

Moore made his MLS debut with Nashville SC in July 2022 and has tallied 82 appearances across the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, and Leagues Cup.

Before joining Nashville, Moore played for Tenerife, Huracán, Atlético Levante, and Reus Deportiu before coming to Nashville.

Moore has 19 gaps for the US including the 2022 FIFA World Cup™ in Qatar and the 2024 Copa América.

A product of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, Moore joined the FC Dallas Academy in 2014 and was part of a select group of academy players who joined the FC Dallas first team during various training sessions in 2017.

3rd Degree’s Take

Moore is the trade with an Eastern Conference team we reported the rumors on last week. Nashville needed to salary dump so FCD nabs Moore on a massive discount. Base $50k GAM is equivalent to a late-round draft pick and even if it escalates to $150k GAM total that’s still much less than a high draft pick or International spot.

While he’s not the first-choice right back for the US, he’s still in the pool, and at 28 he’s in the prime of his career. This trade also explains the end of the interest in the free-agent Ruan. It again underscores our fears that Geovane Jesus’ set back is much worse than feared.

Moore was on a deal with Nashville through 2025 with an option for 2026. Last season he was on an $800k base with $881,500 in guaranteed comp. That’s more than Ruan was on. Hopefully, Moore has signed this new two-year deal with an option at a lower number.

We’ll reserve a final verdict on the move when we see the mid-year MLSPA salary dump.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Shaquell ‘Shaq’ Moore

Pronunciation: MOOR

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: November 2, 1996 (28)

Birthplace: Powder Springs, Georgia

Nationality: United States

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 163 lbs.

Last Club: Nashville SC

Shaq Moore, Nashville SC 2024. (Courtesy Nashville SC)