North Texas SC signs Gianluca Cangiano from San Lorenzo

North Texas SC has signed Argentine-Italian forward Gianluca Cangiano to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, with a club option for 2026.

Cangiano’s 2024 season with Club Atlético San Lorenzo de Almagro in Argentina: 15 games, 6 goals for the club’s reserve squad.

“Cangiano is a target forward that we have been watching for a while, and he fits our game model very well,” said North Texas SC head coach John Gall. “Gianluca has good feet, protects the ball well, and brings his teammates into the game. He has an eye for goal and makes defenders’ lives difficult with his work rate. He comes from a footballing culture that will add to the rich environment we’ve created here at NTSC.”

A native of Buenos Aires, Argentina, he began his career with Club Atlético Independiente’s Academy in 2017 and remained at the club until 2023.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Gianluca Cangiano

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: Jan. 16, 2004 (21)

Birthplace: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Nationality: Argentinian and Italian

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 178 lbs.

Last Club: Club Atlético San Lorenzo de Almagro

Transaction: North Texas SC signs forward Gianluca Cangiano for the 2025 season, with a club option for 2026.

Gianluca Cangiano. (Courtesy FC Dallas)