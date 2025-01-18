5 weeks, 5 friendlies, and 5 questions FC Dallas camp will answer

FC Dallas opens 2025 play on February 22nd, that’s five weeks away. In that time frame, the club has scheduled five friendlies against two unknown teams in Portugal, and one against Houston Dynamo, FC Tulsa, and Atlanta United each. Not all of those games will feature the first XI exclusively.

A week before camp, there were questions aplenty, many of which have been answered. (I’ll throw them at the bottom in case anyone missed them). But some questions still linger.

So here are five remaining questions that need answering.

Who is CB1?

All the signs, chatter, rumors, all the insiders and analysts, all anyone can talk about is how FC Dallas needs a lead center back. A CB1. And all those people and our sources are saying a CB1 is coming.

So who is he and where is he? Is this thing done or not? Is it even getting done? If he’s signed, put it out! (The transfer window opens on January 31st.) Reassure your fans who are out here wondering.

Hopefully, CB1 can join the team in Portugal and start training/playing while the visa is (probably) being processed. Get some reps in and start to develop a defensive cohesion.

What’s the Base Tactical Shape?

When asked by reporters to this point, Head Coach Eric Quill has been a little vague on the tactics approach. So hopefully we’ll get a chance to see some scrimmages or friendlies to get a taste for his ideas and, if nothing else, the base shape.

I’m expecting a 4-2-3-1 with a double 6/8 pivot based mostly on Quill’s history.

I’m sure we’ll be talking tactics a lot going forward but the scrimmages should give us some ideas.

Can the Draft Picks Make It?

I’m as down on the value in the MLS SuperDraft as anyone, but it appears FC Dallas hit it out of the park this year. Dan Crooke saw them in action in training and gave a thumbs up. All the water cooler talk is positive.

1st round pick Enzo Newman, who mostly seemed to play right back or wing in college was always reputed to be able to play both sides. That appears to be true as he’s been playing left back in camp. Can he land left back 2 created when FCD traded Sam Junqua?

2nd round pick Sam Sarver has performed well, showing high energy, work rate, and a great press. It’s going to be tough for him as wing is kind of loaded and he might struggle to carve out a spot. More likely he lands at North Texas.

If 3rd round pick Mohamed Cisset can actually carve out a roster spot, that will be a massive steal. Everyone around the club is raving about him. Yes, the International spot is a tough sell for a depth piece, but CB 5 is open and that’s where he would spend most of this time. Get going on that green card. kid.

So all those FCD depth holes may have gotten filled real quick.

Will Illarra Re-sign?

There were many times last season that Asier Illarramendi was FCD’s best player. I picked him for Man of the Match on numerous occasions. His motor and engine are immense, the skill and quality subline. One of the best to ever wear the FCD kit.

He and the team seem to be talking, so what’s the holdup? The money from last year was fine in terms of cap hit. Maybe it’s the length? The man got married and he’s out there climbing mountains.

Here’s hoping he shows up to train in Portugal. Would love to see him back for 2025 even though he’ll be 35 for most of this season.

Who Replaces Alan Velasco?

This is the big one, isn’t it?

No way the club wasn’t caught off guard a little by the quick Velasco sale, I’m sure the contract extension probably made them think he was staying. Fans are waiting with bated breath to see how FCD fills that vacated DP spot. Hopefully, FCD was doing there due diligence and had a short list ready.

For 2025 most of us close observers expected Velasco to move inside. In Quil’s anticipated 4-2-3-1, Velasco was, at some point, going to be the 10. When you see the gasbags – including us – talk about replacing Velasco we all talk about getting a 10.

But before FCD buys a new DP, someone else has to play the 10, if indeed 4-2-3-1 is the shape.

Sebastian Lletget could be the answer, he tied with Logan Farrington for the club lead with 8 assists last season and was arguably the club’s best player during the Peter Luccin phase.

Patrickson Delgado could also see action in the hole, we all learned he was a 10 late on in the season. He’s got a knack for getting forward, although getting more goals (4) than assists (3).

Maybe it’s Tsiki Ntsabeleng who showed well playing higher under Luccin with 3 assists?

Whoever it is, the scrimmages should help us figure that out.

Of course, Quill could just go 4-3-3 and then there isn’t a 10 but rather a double 8. That would answer both the tactics question and make the “replace Velasco” question moot in the short run.

Can’t wait to see some games.

Previous Answers

One week before camp, a.k.a. two weeks ago, there were boatloads of questions that needed answering. We got answers to many. Here’s a quick rundown.